Pivot Energy and the University of Denver Celebrate Completion of First Landmark Off-Site Solar Project

Project completed following passage of a new Colorado law and supports DU's carbon reduction goals

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Energy , a leading national renewable energy provider headquartered in Denver, and the University of Denver (DU), announced the successful completion of the state's first off-site net metering solar energy project. This marks a major milestone in DU's commitment to offset 100% of its electricity with renewable energy. The 3.28 Megawatt Direct Current (MWdc) project, located in Johnstown, Colo., started producing 100% local renewable energy earlier this month.

From left to right: Matt Brenn, Director, Community Solar Subscriptions, Pivot Energy; James Pedric, Account Manager, Xcel Energy; Lynn Bailey, Director, Energy, Sustainability & Utilities, DU; Mark DeLorenzo, Senior Vice Chancellor for Business and Financial Affairs, DU; Stephanie O'Malley, Associate Vice Chancellor for Public Relations, DU; Mat Elmore, SVP, Strategic Accounts, Pivot Energy; Marci Grossman, Director, Communications, Pivot Energy

Under the agreement announced in 2024, Pivot is developing a portfolio of on-campus and off-site solar projects for DU, totaling more than 27 MWdc of renewable energy. The first completed off-site project delivers solar power virtually for DU facilities, supporting the university's progress toward achieving carbon neutrality. On January 13th, Pivot and DU representatives celebrated the completion of the project with a ribbon cutting.

The completed site is the first of six off-site projects in total in the arrangement between Pivot and DU and are located in Adams, Mesa, and Weld Counties. The completed Johnstown project comprises about 7,000 solar panels, enough to power the equivalent of at least 760 average homes and will also include sheep grazing. The solar projects provide benefits to local landowners, offering 30-40 years of steady lease payments, and produce local property taxes to Weld County. The construction of the remaining five sites will be completed by 2027.

The intent of the off-site solar projects is threefold:

Eliminate 100% of the emissions on the DU campus resulting from electricity usage.

Create operations expense cost savings for the campus.

Comply with city and state building performance standards.

"This is an exciting first step as we work towards achieving carbon neutrality at the University of Denver," says Chancellor Jeremy Haefner. "Our partnership with Pivot Energy has allowed us to expand the number of rooftop solar installations we have on campus as well as develop the off-site net metering projects across Colorado. This is our commitment to building a better world and a better future for our students."

The project represents the first virtual net metering solar project to be completed in Colorado since the passage of Senate Bill 21-261, a landmark legislation that expanded access to off-site solar generation for customers with multiple meters or space constraints. The law enables organizations such as universities, businesses, and hospitals to receive bill credits for electricity generated by off-site solar projects, overcoming barriers that often limit the feasibility of on-site solar installations.

"Completing this solar project signals to institutions, corporations, and organizations across Colorado that access to cost-savings and emission-reducing renewable energy is easier by locating solar projects off-site and receiving the benefits virtually," said Mat Elmore, Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts for Pivot Energy. "This milestone between Pivot Energy and the University of Denver demonstrates what's possible when innovative policy meets local leadership."

"The University of Denver is pioneering the way toward a future powered by clean energy," said Mayor Mike Johnston. "This project lowers pollution, makes our community healthier, and demonstrates that Energize Denver is not only aspirational but achievable."

As two Denver-based organizations, Pivot and the University of Denver view this completed off-site solar project as both a local success and a model for scalable, policy-enabled renewable energy solutions across Colorado and beyond.

About Pivot Energy

Founded in 2009, Pivot Energy is a leading national renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, owns, and operates solar and energy storage projects. Pivot delivers renewable energy solutions that strengthen local economies, create jobs, and provide affordable, reliable power for businesses and communities across the U.S. As a Certified B Corporation, Pivot combines purpose and performance to ensure every project generates meaningful economic and social value. Pivot is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

About the University of Denver

Founded in 1864, the University of Denver is a private university that empowers students who want to make a difference. Recognized as one of the top research universities in the country, DU has more than 300 academic programs serving about 12,000 graduate and undergraduate students. DU students benefit from an experience that channels passion to serve the public good. Visit the University's Newsroom or follow the University on Facebook , LinkedIn and X .

