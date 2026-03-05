Pivot Energy and Sustain Our Future Foundation Partner to Invest $400,000 in Communities in Garrett County, MD, Kicking Off Multi-Year Commitment

Tied to nearly 500 MWac of Microsoft-supported U.S. solar projects

DENVER, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Energy , a national renewable energy independent power producer, today announced a multi-year partnership with Sustain Our Future Foundation (SOFF) to fund local community initiatives. The donations will fund sustainable infrastructure and healthy environments, while advancing economic inclusion in communities where Pivotoperates. This includes initiatives focused on home weatherization, flood mitigation, and workforce development.

This collaboration is supported through Pivot's five-year framework agreement with Microsoft to develop up to 500 megawatts (MW) of impactful community-scale solar projects across the U.S. between 2025 and 2029. The agreement represents Pivot's largest REC agreement and most significant community impact collaboration. The agreement also marks Microsoft's first major distributed generation framework and, by matching customer electricity usage with new renewable electricity generation, supports the company's goal of reducing its Scope 3 emissions by more than half by 2030.

The first round of grants, totaling $400,000, was released to the following local community non-profits and local social enterprises in Garrett County, MD:

Garrett County Community Action Committee - A nonprofit organization supporting working families through home electrification and weatherization upgrades. Funding will support its work to improve energy efficiency, reduce household energy burdens, and help create safer, healthier living conditions for residents across the county.





Garrett Soil Conservation District - A municipal program dedicated to strengthening community resilience. Funding will support the district to implement localized flood-mitigation projects, provide land-stewardship resources, and engage residents in practical conservation strategies that protect homes, farms, and waterways.





Student Scholarships for Garrett College Wind Turbine Technician Program - A community college expanding pathways into the renewable energy workforce through a wind turbine technician training program. Funding for local student scholarships will support this workforce development program and open doors to family-sustaining careers while supporting the region's renewable energy future.





Clean Compost LLC - A local social enterprise strengthening the circular economy. Funding will support community composting services that divert organic waste, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and provide educational opportunities for residents and small businesses.





A local social enterprise strengthening the circular economy. Funding will support community composting services that divert organic waste, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and provide educational opportunities for residents and small businesses. All Earth Eco-Tours - A local social enterprise promoting outdoor recreation. Funding will support environmental education and ecotourism to support community wellbeing and economic development, while cultivating a deeper connection to Garrett County's natural landscapes.

"This collaboration amongst Pivot Energy, Sustain Our Future Foundation, and Microsoft shows what's possible when developers, corporate partners, and community impact funds work together to ensure renewable energy directly benefits local communities," said Tom Hunt, CEO of Pivot Energy. "We're proud to reach this meaningful community investment milestone and deliver purpose-driven solar projects that create lasting local impact."

SOFF, a national nonprofit that partners with corporations and renewable energy developers to strengthen the community impact of renewable energy projects, is leading the grantmaking strategy for the 500 MWac community-scale solar collaboration between Pivot Energy and Microsoft, in close collaboration with local community leaders.

"Companies can play a vital role in advancing local climate resilience by co-developing community benefit plans. As a collaboration intermediary, we are excited to work alongside Pivot Energy and Microsoft to align corporate renewable energy goals with community priorities," said Yinka N. Bode-George, Founder and CEO of Sustain our Future Foundation. Our approach ensures that communities lead in shaping how benefit funding strengthens their own climate resilience."

"Microsoft is teaming up with Pivot Energy to bring 500 megawatts of new solar energy to 100 communities across 20 states over five years. Through Pivot's collaboration with Sustain Our Future, this initiative is more than renewable energy; it's a commitment to uplifting communities, expanding job opportunities and making essential resources more affordable," said Danielle Decatur, Director, Microsoft Energy Team. "The journey begins in Garrett County, where local priorities shape a more resilient and healthy future for all."

About Pivot Energy

Founded in 2009, Pivot Energy is a national renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, owns, and operates solar and energy storage projects. Pivot delivers renewable energy solutions that strengthen local economies, create jobs, and provide affordable, reliable power for businesses and communities across the U.S. As a Certified B Corporation, Pivot combines purpose and performance to ensure every project generates meaningful economic and social value. Pivot is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

About Sustain Our Future Foundation

Sustain Our Future Foundation (SOFF) is a national nonprofit organization that collaborates with corporate sustainability teams to de-risk and deepen the impact of sustainable infrastructure projects by ensuring that local communities' priorities are part of the planning, siting, and development phases. SOFF's mission is to raise the standard of sustainable development to promote economic development, community partnership, local self-determination, and environmental health for all communities.

