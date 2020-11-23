Pivot Energy Continues Charitable Giving with $90,000 Donation to Bright Futures

DENVER, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Energy , Colorado's leading community solar developer , announced it has donated $90,000 to Bright Futures , a Weld county workforce initiative designed to remove barriers for students that prevent them from pursuing higher education and obtaining gainful employment. The donation will be used to help a minimum of 45 local students pursue training and advanced educational opportunities.

As a triple bottom line company, Pivot Energy works to ensure their business activities have a positive impact on the planet, people, and profit. The company recently awarded the Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation with a $50,000 donation for similar scholarships to provide advanced training opportunities in the renewable energy industry for students in Southern Colorado.

"Pivot's commitment to strengthening the local communities that host our solar projects has been a priority for us since day one," said Jon Fitzpatrick, vice president of project development at Pivot Energy. "Although the solar industry's workforce is rapidly growing, it's important for us to help create equitable opportunities for anyone interested in the clean energy industry. We are thrilled to collaborate with Bright Futures to grow the solar workforce in our home state and beyond."

"Pivot Energy's leadership and dedication to educating our future generation has proven to be invaluable to the workforce and to the futures of our students," said Sarah Rice, Bright Futures Executive Director "Bright Futures is thrilled to partner with industry leaders such as Pivot Energy to give students a look into what their future could look like outside of high school. The generosity of Pivot to our program will impact students for years to come."

The two organizations also plan to coordinate educational site tours at local community solar projects developed by Pivot to inspire and educate students about careers in renewable energy, giving them a first-hand look at how solar projects are developed and operate.

According to a recent report , over the last decade, higher education tuition costs within Colorado have increased by more than 65%, while 47% of adults in the state lack post-high school accreditations. Meanwhile, between 2014 and 2019, national solar employment increased five times faster than overall job growth nationally.

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a Denver-based solar energy company focused on accelerating the rapid transition in the energy industry to a more decentralized and cleaner approach to power generation. Pivot offers a distributed energy platform that includes a range of services and software to serve the full commercial solar ecosystem, including retail customers, project developers, system operators, utilities, and financiers. The company develops, finances, builds, and manages community and commercial solar projects around the country. Pivot operates on a triple bottom line basis, measuring success by positively impacting people, planet, and profit. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

