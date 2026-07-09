Pivot Energy Publishes 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report, Underscoring Its Continued Leadership in Impact-Driven Work

Report outlines Pivot's continued commitment to ESG and company values, while institutionalizing best practices

DENVER, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Energy, a leading national renewable energy provider and independent power producer (IPP), today released its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which outlines its extraordinary milestones across a diverse portfolio of projects, spanning more communities and serving more customers than ever before.

Climate change presents undeniable challenges, but Pivot remains focused on advancing equitable, forward-thinking solutions that go above and beyond industry standards. At Pivot, ESG is embedded into how the company makes decisions, strategizes on operational improvements, manages risk, and supports its employees and communities every day.

As Pivot navigated a more complex energy landscape, the company made gains in 2025 to institutionalize the expertise required to manage distributed generation assets safely and efficiently throughout their entire project lifecycle. At the heart of this evolution is a continued dedication to ESG and its thoughtful integration into Pivot's operations and culture.

"2025 was about moving from intention to execution," said Jackie Murphy, Chief Legal and ESG Officer, for Pivot Energy. "As our business continues to grow and the operating environment becomes more complex, we've focused on building the systems, processes, and accountability needed to turn our ESG commitments into day-to-day practices. This report reflects that work and the progress we've made toward embedding those principles across the company."

Highlights from the report include:

2025 Environmental Impact

In 2025, the environmental impact of Pivot's 179 MW of operational projects, that it developed and owns, is equivalent to: 14,808 gas-powered cars taken off the road 140,053,505 pounds of CO₂ emissions avoided

Continued commitment to incorporate agrivoltaics, livestock grazing, crop production, and habitat enhancement on the majority of Pivot's land-mounted projects.

Increased workplace sustainability efforts including bicycle programs, reuse and repurposing programs, and sustainable catering.

2025 Social Impact:

Employees volunteered at local river cleanups, tree-planting, food distribution, and more.

Pivot matched employee donations resulting in $93,699 to 151 different organizations nationwide.

Pivot donated $864,217 to 25 community organizations across four states that provide energy bill support for low-income families, help community members pursue careers in the renewable energy industry, and support land stewardship and rural economic development.

In total, Pivot donated nearly $1 million to community organizations in 2025.

Achieved a landmark multi-year partnership with Sustain Our Future Foundation, supported by a five-year framework agreement with Microsoft.

Continued offering pro bono legal assistance to farmers, landowners, and individuals interested in participating in the agrivoltaics industry.

2025 Governance Impact:

96% of employees reported being proud to work for Pivot.

Developed more than 30 in-house training programs through the company's learning management system.

Renewed its Gold-level certification for the Solar Energy Industry Association's (SEIA's) DEIJ Certification program.

In addition, Pivot was named as a 2025 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, received the 2025 Green Power Leadership Award for the Community Impact Category, and was recognized as Solar Power World's Top 2025 Solar Contractor.

About Pivot Energy

Founded in 2009, Pivot Energy is a leading national renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, owns, and operates solar and energy storage projects. Pivot delivers renewable energy solutions that strengthen local economies, create jobs, and provide affordable, reliable power for businesses and communities across the U.S. As a Certified B Corporation, Pivot combines purpose and performance to ensure every project generates meaningful economic and social value. Pivot is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Pivot Energy