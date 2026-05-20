Pivot Point Consulting Named One of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work for 2026 During Transformative Year of Growth

Since first earning national workplace recognition in 2014, the healthcare IT leader has received six Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work honors

PANAMA CITY, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Best in KLAS healthcare IT consulting and managed services firm, today announced it has been named one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2026.

The recognition is especially meaningful as 2026 marks a defining year for the firm following the integration of Pivot Point Consulting and Innovative Consulting Group under the Pivot Point brand — backed by SV Health Investors, Health Enterprise Partners and Petra Capital Partners — to create a scaled, category-defining healthcare IT platform. Amid rapid growth, transformation and integration, Pivot Point continued investing deeply in its people, culture, and employee experience.

"The real test of a healthy culture happens during moments of transformative change," said Michelle Lichte, senior partner of Professional & Strategic Services at Pivot Point Consulting. "What makes this recognition meaningful is that it reflects the experience our people are having as we grow, integrate teams, and evolve as an organization — while staying deeply committed to a workplace where people feel connected, supported and inspired by the work they do every day."

Since first earning national workplace recognition in 2014, Pivot Point Consulting has been consistently recognized for its people-first culture, including six Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare honors — and nine consecutive years as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For®.

"When you invest in people first, performance follows. That philosophy shapes our culture and continues to guide us as we grow. Achieving Best Places to Work recognition is a testament to the support, shared values and commitment of our team," said Max Hanner, senior partner of Growth & Revenue at Pivot Point Consulting.

Pivot Point's people-first culture is built intentionally — differentiating its employee experience through several non-traditional investments, including unlimited paid time off, fully paid maternity and paternity leave, profit-sharing opportunities, flexible remote work arrangements, and a dedicated "culturist" role focused exclusively on employee experience, recognition, and engagement.

Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare award honors organizations across the healthcare industry that empower employees to deliver exceptional service, innovation, and care. The award process includes a rigorous assessment combining an extensive employer questionnaire with confidential employee feedback surveys conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group.

The ranked order of the 2026 winners will be announced at Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards program later this year.

For more information, visit www.pivotpointconsulting.com.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting ignites possibility with healthcare organizations and partners to navigate pivot points. We bring Best in KLAS managed services, strategic advisory and talent solutions so providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations can move faster, make decisions with confidence and lead what's next. The firm is currently ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and has been repeatedly recognized as a top performer by KLAS in multiple categories, including Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services (2023-2026), #2 Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2026), Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2024), and #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020). For more information, visit www.pivotpointconsulting.com.

Media Contact:

Jillian Wood

Pivot Point Consulting

[email protected]

SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting