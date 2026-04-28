San Juan Regional Medical Center Selects Pivot Point Consulting to Provide 24/7 IT Service Desk Operations

PANAMA CITY, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Best in KLAS managed services firm, has been selected by San Juan Regional Medical Center (SJRMC) to assume operations of its IT Service Desk, delivering 24/7/365 support across the organization.

Under the partnership, Pivot Point Consulting will provide comprehensive service desk capabilities, including incident management, break-fix resolution, system maintenance, and general application support, ensuring high availability and responsive support for SJRMC's clinical and business systems.

"As a community-owned and operated hospital, we place great value on improving lives through personalized health and care," said John Gaede, CIO at SJRMC. "Our partnership with Pivot Point Consulting underscores that commitment, not only to our patients, but also to the many clinicians, nurses, and care teams that serve our trauma center each and every day."

"Reliable IT operations are critical to delivering safe, high-quality patient care," said Rachel Marano, managing partner at Pivot Point Consulting. "We are proud to partner with San Juan Regional Medical Center to provide around-the-clock service desk support and operational excellence."

Through Pivot Point Consulting's healthcare-focused managed services model, SJRMC will benefit from standardized ITSM processes, experienced healthcare IT professionals, and a scalable support framework designed to improve end-user experience and operational performance.

For more information, visit www.pivotpointconsulting.com.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting ignites possibility with healthcare organizations and partners to navigate pivot points. We bring Best in KLAS managed services, strategic advisory and talent solutions so providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations can move faster, make decisions with confidence and lead what's next. The firm is currently ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and has been repeatedly recognized as a top performer by KLAS in multiple categories, including Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services (2026-2023), #2 Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2026), Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2024), and #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020). For more information, visit www.pivotpointconsulting.com.

About San Juan Regional Medical Center

San Juan Regional Medical Center is a community-based, not-for-profit healthcare organization serving the Four Corners region of New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. The medical center is committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate care through a broad range of inpatient, outpatient, and specialty services, supported by a focus on clinical excellence, innovation, and community well-being.

Media Contact:

Jillian Wood

Pivot Point Consulting

[email protected]

SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting