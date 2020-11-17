Pivot Point Consulting Offers Complimentary Application Guidance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced the application filing window for the Connected Care Pilot Program , which will make available up to $100 million over three years to provide connected care services enabling telehealth, with an emphasis on providing those services to low-income and veteran patients.

The filing window is open through Dec. 7. The Pilot Program will provide funding for selected pilot projects to cover 85% of the eligible costs of broadband connectivity, network equipment, and information services necessary to provide connected care services.

"The Connected Care Pilot Program is vitally important to the expansion of telehealth and supports some of our most vulnerable patient groups. The very small window of time for a complex application may make it challenging for some organizations to apply," said Laura Kreofsky, Pivot Point Consulting's Vice President of Advisory & Telehealth. "Eligible parties must move quickly to capitalize on this opportunity, and so we are offering complimentary application guidance."

The firm's team of experts is available to help potential applicants navigate the process to ensure they meet the application deadline. Pivot Point Consulting provides services to:

Assist in determining program eligibility and navigate the application process

Assist in evaluating equipment and services eligibility and establishing vendor scoring criteria/managing vendor evaluation and supporting documentation

Establish sustainable processes for FCC invoicing and documentation management

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting, 2020 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and data through our Advisory, Implementation, Optimization, Managed Services and Talent Solutions. We work with provider and payer organizations and have 450+ employees serving over 100 clients across the U.S. Pivot Point Consulting has earned multiple industry and workplace quality awards, including Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020), Top Three Best in KLAS for HIT Implementation and Support (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), Highest Rated Vendor in KLAS Implementation Services in the Select Category (2017), #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category (2016), #9 in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work (2016).

