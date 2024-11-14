Pivot Selected to Manage Royal Palm South Beach Miami, A Tribute Portfolio Resort

Lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group expands portfolio in South Florida

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, which was recently ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the third consecutive year, has been tapped by Park Hotels & Resorts to manage Royal Palm South Beach Miami, A Tribute Portfolio Resort in Miami, Florida. Renowned among South Beach resorts, the property currently features 393 rooms; two pools; a fitness center; five restaurant & bar outlets, and nearly 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. Under Pivot stewardship, Royal Palm South Beach Miami will undergo a comprehensive renovation during 2025.

"It is a privilege and honor to team up with Park Hotels & Resorts as we welcome this celebrated South Beach iconic resort to the Pivot family," said Thom Geshay, Chief Executive Officer & President, Davidson Hospitality Group. "As dynamic and seasoned lifestyle hotel experts, our Pivot team is perfectly poised to create value, deliver authentic guest experiences, and drive long-term asset value growth for our esteemed partners."

"We are excited to collaborate with Pivot on this vibrant South Beach treasure," said Thomas J. Baltimore Jr., Chairman and CEO, Park Hotels & Resorts. "We were particularly drawn to the team's deep understanding of the lifestyle landscape, their personalized approach to enhancing operations, and Davidson's overall extensive experience in-market."

Within the state of Florida, Davidson Hospitality Group operates 22 hotels and resorts, including Key West Historic Inns collection in Key West; The Singer Oceanfront Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton in Riviera Beach; Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach in Miami; and Three Waters Resort and Marina, Islamorada, a Tribute Portfolio Resort, in Islamorada.

About Pivot

Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing, and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. In 2024, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com . Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and X: @DavidsonHospGrp . Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup . #PivotHotels

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 41 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 25,000 rooms located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

