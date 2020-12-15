Pivot to Cloud Fuels Strong Double-Digit Growth in Web App Firewalls and Secure Web Gateways According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, enterprise cloud transformation fueled strong growth in the $1 B Web Application Firewall (WAF) and $2 B Secure Web Gateway (SWG) markets year-over-year (Y/Y) in 3Q 2020.

"The pandemic has accelerated enterprise transformation and increased the attention on web app security and remote user access," said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director, Network Security and Data Center Appliances. "As apps move to the cloud, they need additional levels of protection, for which WAFs have become a vital tool. On the flipside, with most employees working remotely, legacy VPN architectures are no longer adequate. SWGs are replacing them as the preferred user onramp and enabling Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) applications."

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2020 Network Security & Data Center Appliance Quarterly Report:

WAF revenue accelerated 28 percent Y/Y. Akamai, Cloudflare, F5 Networks, and Imperva were the top four vendors.

SWGs revenue grew 21 percent Y/Y. Symantec, Zscaler, and Cisco were the top three vendors.

The $9 B Firewall market continued under pressure by the pandemic and registered anemic growth of 1 percent Y/Y. Virtual Firewalls were a bright spot with a 26 percent Y/Y gain with Palo Alto Networks continuing to hold the top spot by revenue share.

