Pivot to Debut Bellyard, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group, the nation's leading full-service hospitality management company, has been tapped by Three P Partners to manage Bellyard, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, expected to open Summer 2021. The 161-room hotel will be managed by Davidson's lifestyle operating vertical, Pivot, and will feature Drawbar, a modern, upscale American tavern; an outpost of Saint-Germain Bakery; a rooftop pool and bar concept operated by Slater Hospitality; 8,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, and a robust collection of local art on display. Located within The Interlock, a $450 million modern mixed-use development in the West Midtown neighborhood in Atlanta, the area is truly a "destination within a destination," and known for its industrial vibe, refined boutiques and coveted restaurants.

"It is truly an honor to be involved in such an important, revitalizing development here in our hometown of Atlanta with partners we respect so much," said Thom Geshay, president, Davidson Hospitality Group. "Bellyard will be the first hotel to open in this bustling, entertainment and shopping hotspot. Through relentless passion for delivering bold, memorable experiences, we look forward to not just meeting, but exceeding the expectations of our partners at Three P Partners."

"Based on our firsthand experience, the Pivot team has demonstrated their superior operational approach at Hotel Bella Grace in Charleston and we are confident that the team will continue to innovate and deliver the same level of excellence for this unparalleled new hotel," said Chip Patterson, partner, Three P Partners. "In partnership with a best-in-class lifestyle operator, we are excited to create an inventive journey for guests that celebrates the hard-work and character of the historical stockyards that shaped the landscape of West Midtown and Atlanta at large. Bellyard will be the place to come together with kindred spirits in a thoughtfully creative and inspiring environment."

The West Midtown neighborhood has a long history of industry and commerce that dates back to the cotton gin and railroad era. The name "Interlock" was derived from the Howell Interlocking Historic District, a location down the road from the development where four railroad lines converge. This district has been active since 1837 and the tracks still see multiple trains pass through every day. The Interlock and Bellyard pay homage to the history of the area and how industry and commerce continue to hold a key place in the neighborhood's identity.

For more information, please visit www.bellyardhotel.com.

About Pivot

Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com/pivot. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 61 existing hotels and resorts; more than 150 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

About Three P Partners

Three P Partners is an innovative full-service development company with the mission to identify, select, and produce hospitality and other real estate ventures. The team is proficient at identifying off-market deals and properties where added value is immediate, in addition to traditional brokered and incentivized deals with real estate professionals. The financial goals for the majority of the projects that Three P identifies are immediate cash flow, short-term capital event horizons, low leverage, and limited speculation. Three P goes beyond the simple hunting and gathering of individual properties and portfolios and uses its experience and national network to identify and analyze a wide range of development deals in different geographical markets. Three P creates models, developmental strategies, and aims to fit the return thresholds and financial goals of its members and partners.

About Tribute Portfolio

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With more than 40 hotels open around the world, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. From boutique resorts like Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in California and urban hotels such as The Vagabond Club in Singapore; to hotels in indie-spirited locales like Noelle in Nashville and The Slaak in Rotterdam, each Tribute Portfolio hotel celebrates its individuality, offering travelers a fresh, often colorful, perspective. Stay with character and stay connected on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on MarriottBonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

