PivotGen Announces Bryan Reed as Director of Project Execution

Wind energy project repowering firm continues to scale up operations in the Americas

CHICAGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PivotGen, a renewable energy development and repowering company, announced today that Bryan Reed has joined the company as the Director of Project Execution. In this role, Reed will lead PivotGen's finalization and implementation of wind project repowering plans as the firm continues to expand its repowering portfolio of utility scale wind projects throughout the United States.

Bryan Reed

Reed brings nearly 15 years of experience in the renewables industry, leading technical, operational and development teams at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and General Electric (GE). With deep experience throughout all phases of the project development lifecycle, from early stage site identification, permitting and development, through construction, as well as ongoing operations and upgrades, Reed will begin his work by helping PivotGen repower its recently acquired wind energy projects in Texas.

"I'm thrilled to be joining PivotGen's dynamic team," said Reed. "I believe our philosophy represents a necessary approach to the myriad of challenges the wind and solar industries face. Between grid congestion, rapid technical advancements and regulatory uncertainty, it's sometimes unclear how to advance renewables projects without taking on excessive risk. PivotGen is designed to take on the toughest challenges in the most agile way, and to reduce that risk with a clear, often unique path forward. PivotGen approaches each site and challenge with a powerhouse of expertise and experience that results in creative solutions and I'm humbled to be a part of a team that makes that possible."

Prior to joining PivotGen, Bryan served as a Senior Engineer at General Electric working on repowering projects and other wind energy project upgrades. He also spent time as a Director of Development at NYSERDA and at General Electric leading post-sales technical support teams.

Since its founding in 2019, PivotGen has continued to experience rapid growth. It is led by a management team with over 50 years of combined experience. It offers renewable energy solutions to a broad selection of industry stakeholders including project developers, utilities, OEM's, project owners and asset managers.

About PivotGen

PivotGen, formerly Pivot Power Management, is a developer of wind and solar energy projects throughout the United States. With a focus on creative problem solving, PivotGen develops new renewable energy generation projects and gives new life to older projects through repowering and refurbishment strategies. PivotGen's team is committed to achieving a sustainable and renewable energy future while maximizing economic impact and environmental benefit for our partners and the communities we serve.

