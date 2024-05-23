Renewable Energy Repowering Developer PivotGen Appoints Dennis Ford as SVP of Operations

CHICAGO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PivotGen, a Chicago-based renewable energy development and repowering company, announced the addition of long-time renewable energy industry veteran Dennis Ford as Senior Vice President of Operations.

Dennis Ford, SVP of Operations, PivotGen

With nearly 30 years in the industry, Ford has worked with several of the renewable energy industry's leading brands, including almost two decades working with GE Renewables. Most recently, Ford served as Regional Chief Operating Officer at TLD North America where he oversaw the P&L of three industrial businesses and achieved financial and growth targets through strategic budget and supply chain management. Ford also held executive roles with Suzlon Wind Energy Corporation, where he managed and expanded their technical and field services, developed and trained the Field Service Engineering team and created repowering product offerings. As SVP of operations, Ford is tasked with building an organization focused on project execution, operations & maintenance, and procurement that executes the company's vision.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dennis Ford as our new SVP of Operations. Dennis has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in operations, manufacturing, product development, and field services," said PivotGen CEO, Tim Rosenzweig. "His proven track record of driving profitable growth and achieving operational excellence makes him the perfect fit as we create sustainable, economically impactful, and environmentally beneficial outcomes for partners and communities."

In response to his appointment, Ford remarked, "I am proud to join PivotGen to help revitalize wind projects across the U.S." Dennis attended the State University of New York Maritime College in Bronx, NY, where he studied Mechanical Engineering.

About PivotGen

PivotGen is a developer of wind and solar energy projects throughout the United States. With a focus on creative problem solving, PivotGen develops new renewable energy generation projects and gives new life to older projects through repowering and refurbishment strategies. PivotGen's team is committed to achieving a sustainable and renewable energy future and while maximizing economic impact and environmental benefit for our partners and the communities we serve.

