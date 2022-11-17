PivotGen Appoints Lucas Michelini Vice President of Finance

Energy Industry Veteran Joins Chicago-Based Renewable Energy Repowering Leader

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PivotGen , a renewable energy development and repowering company, announced today that Lucas Michelini has joined the company as Vice President of Finance.

Michelini brings fifteen years of experience supporting development, M&A, and financing for utility scale renewable energy and storage projects with leading participants in the global renewables industry. Michelini will lead the company's efforts to build commercial relationships with financial institutions in support of its asset repowering strategies.

Lucas Michelini

Prior to joining PivotGen, Michelini was director of finance at GlidePath Power Solutions – a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners – where he led the company's project finance efforts and lender outreach, supporting its portfolio of storage, solar PV and wind repower opportunities. Before his work with GlidePath, Michelini served as associate director of structured finance at Acciona Energy North America, where he supported over $1B of executed buy-side, sell-side, tax equity and debt transactions in addition to conducting due diligence and evaluating project economics of over 10 GW of renewable energy projects in the U.S. and Canada.

"The wind energy industry is seeing soaring growth as the world accelerates down a path to a decarbonized future," said Tim Rosenzweig, PivotGen's Chief Executive Officer. "To meet that demand, we continue to recruit and retain talented and experienced renewable energy executives to join our team and Lucas exemplifies that effort. We are thrilled to have him on our team."

PivotGen recently announced a partnership with the Ayala Corporation and UPC Solar & Wind Investments LLC to acquire U.S. wind projects with the purpose of extending the lives of those projects through repowering.

"The renewables industry has always been a challenging but rewarding sector to work in. Developers need to continuously adapt to an ever-changing legislative landscape, evolving energy markets and infrastructure and countless other factors. I cannot think of a team better positioned than PivotGen's to thrive in these conditions," said Michelini.

About PivotGen

PivotGen, formerly Pivot Power Management, is a developer of wind and solar energy projects throughout the United States. With a focus on creative problem solving, PivotGen develops new energy generation projects and engineers solutions to refurbish and give new life to older projects. Our team shares a commitment to achieving a sustainable energy future and we are dedicated to maximizing economic impact and environmental benefit for our partners and the communities we work in.

Contact: Colin Mahoney

212-220-6045

[email protected]

SOURCE PivotGen