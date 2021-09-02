Pixalate Announces $18.1 Million Additional Growth Capital to Accelerate Global Expansion and Media Ratings Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, announces $18.1 million of additional growth capital bringing the total investment to $22.7 million to date.

Pixalate empowers organizations to navigate the increasingly complex CTV and Mobile ad supply chain by analyzing 5+ million apps that span multiple app stores, including Roku TV, Amazon FireTV, Google Play, and Apple App Store. In addition, Pixalate analyzes over 2 billion IP addresses – consisting of both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses – across 300 million CTV devices and 80 million domains. Building upon Pixalate's years of cutting-edge ad fraud technology, the company is using new investments to expand its global product offering to support data privacy and compliance risks, focusing on emerging international regulatory obligations such as GDPR, CCPA, and the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in digital advertising.

Pixalate detects and reports more than 40 types of invalid traffic (IVT), including sophisticated invalid traffic detection (SIVT) - most commonly attributable to malicious ad fraud - and holds Media Rating Council, Inc. (MRC) Accreditation across 20+ measurement areas (over 45+ reported metrics), including 12 distinct Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) measurement metrics.

"We are proud to strengthen our investment in Pixalate, a proven global leader in ad fraud, privacy, and compliance metrics, particularly in new and emerging markets such as Connected TV," said Noah Doyle, Managing Director at Javelin Venture Partners. "Their data footprint is unprecedented, and we look forward to working with them to further their growth globally."

"I'm thrilled to partner with WTI and Javelin Venture Partners as we enter the next phase of the company's growth," said Jalal Nasir, founder and CEO of Pixalate. "Pixalate is excited to expand its global footprint in EMEA and open a potential new office in Singapore."

The growth funding is further proof of the company's recent momentum, also reflected in Pixalate's:

For more information on Pixalate, visit www.pixalate.com

About Pixalate

Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT/CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Definitions

As used herein, and: (i) per the MRC , the term "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes, and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes;" and (ii) per the MRC , "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic."

Contact:

Sammy Totah or Kathleen Shanahan

BOCA Communications for Pixalate

[email protected]

SOURCE Pixalate

Related Links

pixalate.com

