Pixalate's Q2 2023 CTV App Developer Advertising Market Share Report: Hulu captures 44% of open programmatic ad spend in North America

Analysis of over 50K CTV apps shows Hulu is the leading developer in global open programmatic advertising market share on Roku (36%) and Samsung Smart TV (29%), while Philo comes ahead on Amazon Fire TV (16%)

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2023 CTV App Developer Advertising Market Share Report analyzing developers' CTV app market share, determined by estimated open programmatic ad spend. Pixalate's research team analyzed more than 10 billion ad impressions across 300 million devices to compile this research for detailed breakdowns of the top CTV developers by region (North America and EMEA) and platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV.

Key Findings: CTV App Developer Ad Market Share in Q2 2023

Hulu is the top developer on Roku (36%) and Samsung TV devices (29%), while Philo led the Amazon Fire TV (16%) list Pluto (8%) and Tubi (7%) are the second- and third-top CTV developers on Roku Hulu sees 15% of the global open programmatic ad revenue on Amazon Fire TV With 27% market share, Samsung itself is the second-most popular CTV developer on Samsung Smart TV

is the top developer on (36%) and devices (29%), while led the (16%) list The top 10 CTV developers on Roku are all based in North America

are all based in With 44%, Hulu is the leading CTV developer in North America , and Playworks Digital dominates in EMEA with 35% market share

"High-quality sources of ad inventory are constantly in high demand within the realm of CTV programmatic advertising," said Amit Shetty, VP of Product at Pixalate. "Buyers are actively seeking out opportunities to run their campaigns on the most popular apps, while sellers are eager to establish partnerships with these apps to offer premium inventory."

The full report contains the list of the top 10 developers with the most open programmatic ad revenue broken down by region and platform, according to Pixalate's data.

Download the full report

Download the Q2 2023 CTV App Developer Advertising Market Share Report here .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the CTV App Developer Market Share Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across apps in the time period studied. Programmatic ads sold, as measured by Pixalate, are used as a proxy for ad spend in this press release and in the Report.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Pixalate