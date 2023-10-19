Pixalate's Q2 2023 CTV App Developer Advertising Market Share Report: Hulu captures 44% of open programmatic ad spend in North America

News provided by

Pixalate

19 Oct, 2023, 08:05 ET

Analysis of over 50K CTV apps shows Hulu is the leading developer in global open programmatic advertising market share on Roku (36%) and Samsung Smart TV (29%), while Philo comes ahead on Amazon Fire TV (16%)

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2023 CTV App Developer Advertising Market Share Report analyzing developers' CTV app market share, determined by estimated open programmatic ad spend. Pixalate's research team analyzed more than 10 billion ad impressions across 300 million devices to compile this research for detailed breakdowns of the top CTV developers by region (North America and EMEA) and platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV.

Key Findings: CTV App Developer Ad Market Share in Q2 2023

  • Hulu is the top developer on Roku (36%) and Samsung TV devices (29%), while Philo led the Amazon Fire TV (16%) list
    • Pluto (8%) and Tubi (7%) are the second- and third-top CTV developers on Roku
    • Hulu sees 15% of the global open programmatic ad revenue on Amazon Fire TV
    • With 27% market share, Samsung itself is the second-most popular CTV developer on Samsung Smart TV
  • The top 10 CTV developers on Roku are all based in North America
  • With 44%, Hulu is the leading CTV developer in North America, and Playworks Digital dominates in EMEA with 35% market share

"High-quality sources of ad inventory are constantly in high demand within the realm of CTV programmatic advertising," said Amit Shetty, VP of Product at Pixalate. "Buyers are actively seeking out opportunities to run their campaigns on the most popular apps, while sellers are eager to establish partnerships with these apps to offer premium inventory."

The full report contains the list of the top 10 developers with the most open programmatic ad revenue broken down by region and platform, according to Pixalate's data.

Download the full report

Download the Q2 2023 CTV App Developer Advertising Market Share Report here.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the CTV App Developer Market Share Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may  be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across apps in the time period studied. Programmatic ads sold, as measured by Pixalate, are used as a proxy for ad spend in this press release and in the Report.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Pixalate

Also from this source

Pixalate's vMVPD Q2 2023 Traffic Analysis Reports: 70%+ of Global Open Programmatic CTV Ad Spend Goes to vMVPD Apps

Pixalate's vMVPD Q2 2023 Traffic Analysis Reports: 70%+ of Global Open Programmatic CTV Ad Spend Goes to vMVPD Apps

Pixalate, the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today ...
Pixalate's Q2 2023 DEFASED Mobile Apps Report: 98,357 Apps Delisted From the Apple App Store and 235,270 From the Google Play Store

Pixalate's Q2 2023 DEFASED Mobile Apps Report: 98,357 Apps Delisted From the Apple App Store and 235,270 From the Google Play Store

Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Television

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.