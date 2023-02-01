Pixalate Enhances Ad Fraud Detection Platform To Flag Fraudulent Behavior Within iCloud Private Relay Traffic, 21% of US Safari Traffic Impacted in Q4 2022

New Dashboard Offers In-Depth Insight into iCloud Private Relay Traffic, Enabling Better Understanding of Invalid Traffic and Targeting Challenges related to iCPR

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released new iCloud Private Relay (iCPR) IVT detection features in the Pixalate Analytics dashboard to help clients measure their exposure to iCPR traffic.

Pixalate found 21% of US mobile and desktop Safari traffic in Q4 2022 was associated with iCloud Private Relay traffic. The new IVT type covers potentially fraudulent behavior within iCPR traffic including:

Data Centers: Traffic originating from an invalid data center IP range;

Device Types: Traffic that has inappropriate device types associated with it, and;

Traffic Patterns: Traffic featuring suspicious patterns and associations that are not appropriate for iCPR or HideMyIP.

The benefits of these new features are:

Assess impact on their IP based targeting capabilities by understanding the traffic composition on Apple devices.

iCPR IVT Measurement: Clients can now see a clear demarcation between generic MaskedIP IVT vs iCPR related IVT.

Evaluate IVT Exposure: the new report can be used to understand the various types of traffic related to iCPR, and understand their exposure to iP64.

Analyze Sources: Clients can look up the sellers associated with the highest amount of iP64 traffic (or iCPR traffic in general). This enables them to work with specific partners to better understand the traffic and reduce IVT.

Supply Path Analysis: Pixalate's SPO capabilities can also be leveraged to better understand the impact of intermediaries to this new IVT.

Pixalate compiled data related to this investigation including the top iCPR IVT IPs, top associated data center IPs, and top publisher domains impacted in December 2022. Download the report here .

If you have further questions about our new product, about iCloud Private Relay in general, or our Supply Chain analysis capabilities, please reach out to us using this contact form .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate's marketing compliance solutions encompass the industry's first COPPA Compliance Technology, designed to identify likely child-directed apps and potential compliance risks. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. It is neither asserting nor assigning culpability with our research and insights. It is Pixalate's belief that our readers may be interested in learning more about apparent ad fraud related to iCloud Private Relay IP Addresses. Pixalate's opinions expressed herein are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. In the context of the apparent ad fraud discussed herein, and per the MRC, "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes;" and "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic." Finally, brands, logos, and trademarks specified in this blog posting and related media are utilized merely for referential purposes, and such brands, logos, and trademarks remain the property of their respective registrants and owners, as applicable.

