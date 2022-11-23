Pixalate Releases 2022 Social Media Invalid Traffic (IVT) Report, Finds 6.7% IVT on Twitter's App in October 2022

Research study reveals 6% IVT rate on Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram mobile apps in Q3 2022.

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2022 Invalid Traffic (IVT) On Social Media Apps Report , a comprehensive examination of the instances of all forms of invalid traffic on popular social media apps on the web and mobile devices.

According to Pixalate's research, TikTok's mobile app had an IVT rate between 7-8% in Q3 2022, before showing signs of improvement with a dip to 2.5% in October 2022. Twitter's mobile app had an IVT rate between 5.7% and 6.7% between July-October 2022, with October serving as its worst month of the four.

Key Findings:

~7% IVT rate stemming from Twitter's mobile app in October 2022 .

IVT rate stemming from Twitter's mobile app in . ~7% IVT rate stemming from TikTok's mobile app in Q3 2022, but it dropped in Oct. 2022 .

IVT rate stemming from TikTok's mobile app in Q3 2022, but it dropped in . ~6% IVT rate stemming from Facebook's mobile app from July- Oct. 2022 .

IVT rate stemming from Facebook's mobile app from July- . 6% IVT rate stemming from Instagram's mobile app in Oct. 2022 .

IVT rate stemming from Instagram's mobile app in . 4.3% IVT rate from Reddit's mobile app in Oct. 2022 - up nearly 2x from Q3.

IVT rate from Reddit's mobile app in - up nearly 2x from Q3. ~5% IVT rate stemming from Pinterest's mobile app from July- Oct. 2022 .

Why this matters

Ad fraud – which is a subcategory of IVT that covers fraudsters using intentionally deceptive practices designed to create fictitious activity – is a costly issue for advertisers. Juniper research estimates that advertisers will lose $68 billion to ad fraud in 2022. For consumers and content creators, higher rates of IVT across social media platforms is a potential sign of non-human activity, such as bot accounts, which threatens to degrade the user experience.

What's inside the report:

Pixalate's Q3 2022 Invalid Traffic (IVT) On Social Media Apps Report includes:

Analysis of IVT Traffic for Mobile Apps and Web for:

TikTok



Twitter



Facebook



Instagram



YouTube



Snapchat



Reddit



LinkedIn



Pinterest

Download a free copy of the report here: Q3 2022 Invalid Traffic (IVT) On Social Media Apps Report .

