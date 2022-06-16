Pixalate Releases Q1 2022 Privacy on Family Planning Apps in Google and Apple Stores Report; 10% Share Location Data With Advertisers And/Or Data Brokers

Pixalate analysis finds over 1,700 family planning apps in the Google and Apple app stores; Over 33% have potential access to personal information through device permissions and 15%+ have no detected privacy policy

In the context of this report, "Family Planning" apps are any app available in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store with the words "period" or "pregnancy" in the title (English language only). Pixalate examines where these apps are registered, what permissions they request access to (such as location), and what personal information is shared with advertisers and/or data brokers from within the apps.

Key Findings:

Over 1.7k Family Planning apps to choose from

Pixalate identified 1,133 family planning apps in the Google Play Store and 615 in the Apple App Store

There are over 230 million monthly active users across these apps, according to Pixalate's estimates

Over 15% of family planning apps have no detected privacy policy

16% of family planning apps in the Google Play Store have no detected privacy policy

This number was 19% among family planning apps in the Apple App Store

9% (Google) and 13% (Apple) of the apps are privately registered

The apps request access to personal information

33% (Google) and 44% (Apple) of the family planning apps have potential access to personal information through requested device permissions

31% of family planning apps from the Apple store request access to the device's camera, compared to 14% on Google

14% of family planning apps on Apple request access to the device's calendar, compared to 3% on Google

The apps are sharing personal information with advertisers and/or data brokers

About 10% of family planning apps transmit user location information to advertisers and/or data brokers, according to Pixalate

13% of family planning apps on Apple request access to the user's location even when the app isn't open

What's inside the report

Pixalate's Q1 2022 Privacy on Family Planning Apps Report includes:

Number of family planning apps

A list of the most popular family planning apps on each store

Device permission requests

What data is shared with advertisers and/or data brokers

