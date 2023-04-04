Pixalate Releases Q1 2023 COPPA Violation Risk Report - Apple App Store: 54% of Child-Directed Apps Violate the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act

New research into all 14,000 U.S.-registered likely child-directed apps in the Apple App Store finds 13% are missing contact information in their privacy policy, a requirement of the COPPA Rule

LONDON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2023 COPPA Violation Risk Report - Apple App Store . The report is part of Pixalate's Privacy Disclosure & Compliance Series and features a comprehensive analysis of privacy policies across all 14,000 U.S.-registered likely child-directed mobile apps available for download in the Apple App Store.

For this report, Pixalate's data science and research team analyzed the privacy policy of every U.S.-registered likely child-directed app in the Apple App Store to determine compliance with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). COPPA requires privacy policies to contain the following six disclosures:

Children's Privacy

Choice and Rights

Contact Information

Data Sharing

Purpose for Collection

Specific Data Collected.

"The report reveals a significant compliance gap by U.S. operators of child-directed apps," said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. "As of Q1 2023, over half (54%) of all U.S.-registered child-directed apps in the Apple App Store are not compliant with COPPA, according to Pixalate's analysis."

Key Findings:

54% ( 7.5K ) of the 14K U.S.-registered likely child-directed apps in the Apple App Store were found likely non-compliant with the COPPA Rule

( ) of the U.S.-registered likely child-directed apps in the Apple App Store were found 21% of the apps do not have a privacy policy detected (i.e., no URL linking to a valid privacy policy)

of the apps detected (i.e., no URL linking to a valid privacy policy) 33% of apps have privacy policy but lacked one or more of the COPPA Rule's required disclosures, rendering them likely non-compliant according to Pixalate's assessment

of apps have privacy policy but rendering them likely according to Pixalate's assessment 34% of the non-compliant apps' policies were missing a Children's Privacy disclosure

of the non-compliant apps' policies were

13% of the non-compliant apps' policies were missing Contact Information

of the non-compliant apps' policies were

12% of the non-compliant apps' policies do not contain disclosures regarding "Choice & Rights"

For Pixalate's technology to deem an app as likely non-compliant with the COPPA Rule, one or more of following deficiencies must have been identified:

No privacy policy URL detected in app store.

A URL was detected in the App Store, but it did not actually point to a privacy policy.

A privacy policy was detected but it did not meet the COPPA Rule's disclosure obligations, according to Pixalate's analysis.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission's Rule implementing the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) requires operators to make disclosures in an online privacy policy, including disclosures about how operators collect, use, and disclose children's personal information.

"The COPPA Rule was designed to put parents in control of what information is collected from their children online," said Allison Lefrak, SVP Public Policy, Ads Privacy, and COPPA Compliance of Pixalate. "This research shows that there is widespread non-compliance with disclosure obligations in the Rule by U.S.-based operators of child-directed apps in the Apple App store. Our hope is that this report will serve as a wake-up call to Apple, which is especially well positioned to require operators to have COPPA-compliant privacy policies in place and accessible online."

