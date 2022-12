Pixalate Releases Q3 2022 Seller Trust Indexes and SSP Market Share Rankings: Magnite, FreeWheel Lead in CTV

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2022 Seller Trust Indexes — including the Connected TV Seller Trust Index (CSTI), Mobile Seller Trust Index (MSTI), and Global Seller Trust Index (GSTI).

Pixalate's Seller Trust Indexes are the worldwide standards in programmatic advertising quality ratings. The indexes evaluate and rank the quality and integrity of key sellers in the programmatic supply chain across channels, platforms, and devices.

Ranking programmatic sellers in Q3 2022 across CTV, Mobile, and Websites

CTV Seller Trust Index : Global seller quality ratings and rankings for programmatic advertising sold on Roku, Amazon, and Samsung devices

: Global seller quality ratings and rankings for programmatic advertising sold on Roku, Amazon, and Samsung devices Mobile Seller Trust Index : Global seller quality ratings and rankings based on programmatic mobile in-app advertising

: Global seller quality ratings and rankings based on programmatic mobile in-app advertising Global Seller Trust Index: U.S.-only and International-only seller quality ratings and rankings based on programmatic desktop and mobile web advertising

Pixalate also provides rankings for each seller's estimated market share.

Q3 2022 CTV Seller Trust Index - Top Performers

Here are the top five global sellers of programmatic CTV advertising inventory on Roku devices based on overall quality in Q3 2022:

Magnite — Final Score: 89 (A) FreeWheel — Final Score: 86 (A) OpenX — Final Score: 83 (B) EMX — Final Score: 82 (B) Unruly — Final Score: 80 (B)

Q3 2022 Mobile Seller Trust Index - Top Performers

Here are the top five global sellers of programmatic mobile in-app advertising inventory based on overall quality in Q3 2022:

BeachFront — Final Score: 92 (A) Verve Group — Final Score: 92 (A) MobileFuse LLC — Final Score: 90 (A) OpenX — Final Score: 90 (A) Bid Machine — Final Score: 89 (A)

Q3 2022 Global Seller Trust Index - Top Performers

Here are the top five sellers of programmatic desktop/mobile website advertising inventory in the U.S. based on overall quality in Q3 2022:

Sovrn — Final Score: 90 (A) Sharethrough — Final Score: 89 (A) Index Exchange — Final Score: 88 (A) OpenX — Final Score: 83 (B) Unruly — Final Score: 82 (B)

Leading SSPs based on market share in Q3 2022

In addition to the Seller Trust Index, Pixalate also publishes monthly SSP Market Share rankings which can be broken down by CTV device (Roku and Amazon), mobile app store (Apple and Google), by region (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM), and by individual country.

Here are the leading CTV advertising suppliers on Roku devices based on estimated market share in September 2022, according to Pixalate:

Roku, North America , September 2022

Magnite - 29.32% FreeWheel - 14.55% Xandr Monetize - 10.17%

Roku, EMEA, September 2022

Magnite - 21.03% Admixer UA LLC - 19.93% Unruly - 18.82%

Roku, APAC, September 2022

Magnite - 96.97% FreeWheel - 2.47% PubMatic < 1%

Roku, LATAM, September 2022

Smart AdServer - 29.95% Magnite - 19.48% PubMatic - 14.66%

