Pixalate releases State of Connected TV/OTT: 2019 Ad Supply Trends Report; 330% global growth in programmatic ad transactions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, today announced the release of its State of Connected TV/OTT: 2019 Ad Supply Trends Report , featuring granular analysis on the latest trends in Over-the-Top (OTT) and Connected TV (CTV) advertising.

Key Findings: 330% global growth in programmatic OTT/CTV ad transactions in 2019

OTT/CTV explosive growth : 330% rise in programmatic OTT/CTV ad transactions in 2019

: 330% rise in programmatic OTT/CTV ad transactions in 2019 App ecosystem : 232% rise in OTT/CTV apps that support programmatic advertising over the last 18 months

: 232% rise in OTT/CTV apps that support programmatic advertising over the last 18 months Amazon Fire surges : Amazon devices, led by the Amazon Fire, saw a 63% programmatic ad market share increase in 2019

: Amazon devices, led by the Amazon Fire, saw a 63% programmatic ad market share increase in 2019 Roku devices lose ad market share : Roku devices saw a 12% dip in programmatic ad market share in 2019

: Roku devices saw a 12% dip in programmatic ad market share in 2019 Hulu, Sling among top Roku apps: Hulu and Sling, respectively, were the top two Roku channel store apps in terms of programmatic ad volume in 2019, according to Pixalate's data

OTT/CTV device market share is determined by the share of voice of programmatic OTT/CTV ad impressions based on the device the impressions were delivered to. OTT/CTV device market share is based on data monitored by Pixalate.

What's inside the report

Pixalate's State of Connected TV/OTT: 2019 Ad Supply Trends Report includes:

New benchmarks on the programmatic OTT/CTV ad landscape

on the ad landscape Global OTT/CTV programmatic ad growth rates

Including North America , APAC, EMEA, and LATAM breakouts

, APAC, EMEA, and LATAM breakouts Breakdown of OTT/CTV device popularity , including Roku, Amazon, Apple, and more

, including Roku, Amazon, Apple, and more The rise in the total number of OTT/CTV apps that support programmatic advertising

Growth of the Roku channel store

Top 10 most popular Roku apps based on programmatic ad volume

based on programmatic ad volume Top supply-side platforms (SSPs) for programmatic advertising in OTT/CTV

"Connected TV is no longer an add-on channel; it's the medium fueling disruption in the digital advertising economy," said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. "As the OTT/CTV streaming wars heat up with more publishers entering the ecosystem, we encourage brands to take proper precautions when validating their supply partners."

Download a free copy of the State of Connected TV/OTT: 2019 Ad Supply Trends Report today.

Follow Pixalate

ABOUT PIXALATE

Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, works with brands and platforms to prevent invalid traffic and improve ad inventory quality. We offer the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT/CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the State of Connected TV/OTT: 2019 Ad Supply Trends Report, reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any proprietary data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees.

MEDIA CONTACT

info@pixalate.com

SOURCE Pixalate

Related Links

http://www.pixalate.com

