Pixalate Releases Top CTV and Mobile Apps for August 2022: Hulu, Spotify, Sling, Listonic, Candy Crush top the lists across popular categories

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the August 2022 Publisher Trust Index (PTI), a global approach to quality measurement and monthly rankings of the world's mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, bringing transparency to the programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Pixalate's monthly PTI report provides a perspective regarding the quality of CTV and mobile apps that support programmatic advertising with rankings broken down by regions, countries, categories, and app stores. The assessment is based on various factors including invalid traffic (IVT), popularity, ad density, and engagement scores.

Download Pixalate's August 2022 Publisher Trust Index Reports for trend analysis in the CTV and Mobile app ecosystems. The top five rated apps across the Google, Apple, Roku and Amazon app stores in North America for August 2022 are:

Mobile

Google Play Store, August 2022

Grocery Shopping List Listonic Spotify: Music and Podcasts SoundHood – Music Discovery SLING: Live TV, Shows & Movies Kijiji: Buy and Sell Local

For more information on the Google Play Store app list, please visit here.

Apple App Store , August 2022

Candy Crush Soda Saga Spotify: Music and Podcasts SLING: Live TV, Shows & Movies Tiki Solitaire TriPeaks Solitaire: Classic Card Games

For more information on the Apple App Store list, please visit here.

Connected TV

Roku, August 2022

Hulu Sling TV CBS News Bloomberg: Business News Cooking Channel GO

For more information on the Roku app list, please visit here.

Amazon Fire TV, August 2022

Hulu Frndly TV DIRECTV STREAM Sling TV Pluto TV - It's Free TV

For more information on the Amazon Fire TV App list, please visit here.

To see the breakdown by global market, please view our full reports for CTV and mobile.

Top Apps by Category

Pixalate analyzed the top five categories and found:

Hulu topped the list for both Roku and Amazon Fire TV in the Movies & TV category.

In News, CBS News was first for Roku, while CNN was first for Amazon Fire TV.

In Sports, Watch TVG came in at No. 1 on Roku, while fuboTV led Amazon Fire TV.

Visit pixalate.com/rankings to see the latest ratings for the top mobile and CTV apps for free. For Pixalate's full report methodology, including a comprehensive list of metrics analyzed, visit here.

