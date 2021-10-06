Pixalate Welcomes Amanda Binns as SVP of Customer Success To Lead Global Client Success Team

Binns will oversee Pixalate's growing global customer success teams, including U.S. - West Coast, U.S. - East Coast, EMEA, and APAC. Binns is an ad tech industry star and will partner with all clients as they tackle issues spanning fraud, privacy compliance, and safety in the digital ad supply chain — including CTV and mobile in-app environments.

"I'm excited to join Pixalate during a phase of rapid growth as the company helps customers address issues that strike at the core of quality and compliance in the digital ad supply chain," said Binns. "Pixalate has a reputation for being hyper focused on customer success, and I'm eager to build upon that strong foundation as we continue international expansion."

Binns is ideally suited to help customers navigate the challenges associated with quality in the digital ad supply chain. She is a strong customer advocate with extensive consultative strategy experience across the digital advertising ecosystem, having served in both sales and customer success roles on the buy-side at Turn and the sell-side at PubMatic. At Pixalate, Binns will be able to tap into all of her previous experience by leading strategy and innovation for Pixalate's global customers from both sides of the ad equation.

"Amanda's unique combination of leadership and inside-out knowledge of the digital supply chain will be invaluable to drive success for our global clients," said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. "We remain committed to helping customers address individual pain points, and we're thrilled to put Amanda at the helm of our customer success team to create an inclusive and beneficial environment for all our clients, with no exceptions."

Tapping Binns as SVP of Customer Success is the latest in a series of milestones for Pixalate's international expansion, including an $18.1 million round of funding and the opening of its EMEA office in London . Pixalate is intensely hiring across a number of positions worldwide in data science, customer success, engineering, sales, and more.

