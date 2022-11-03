Pixalate's Q2 2022 Invalid Traffic Benchmarks Report: 28% Ad Fraud Rate Across Apple and Google Apps, CTV Ad Fraud at 19%

Research study reveals 2x more ad fraud in Q2 2022 on Roku apps without app-ads.txt vs. with app-ads.txt; IVT rates were 16% on Roku devices and 17% on Amazon Fire TV devices

LONDON and PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2022 Invalid Traffic Benchmarks Report , a comprehensive examination of the global state of ad fraud in the first half of 2022 in the top two CTV (Roku, Amazon Fire TV) and mobile (Apple, Google) app stores.

Key Findings:

Global CTV Ad Fraud Reaches 19%

19% global CTV ad fraud rate in Q2 2022, up from 14% in Q2 2021

global CTV ad fraud rate in Q2 2022, up from 14% in Q2 2021 Invalid traffic rates were 16% on Roku devices and 17% on Amazon Fire TV devices

devices and 17% on devices 2x more ad fraud in Q2 2022 on Roku apps without app-ads.txt vs. with a pp-ads.txt

Global Mobile Ad Fraud Hits 28%, Even Higher in U.S.

28% mobile in-app ad fraud rate in Q2 2022

mobile in-app ad fraud rate in Q2 2022 Apps on the Apple App Store had a higher ad fraud rate than apps on the Google Play Store apps in Q2 2022 (32% vs. 26%)

had a higher ad fraud rate than apps on the apps in Q2 2022 (32% vs. 26%) USA traffic has the highest rate of mobile in-app ad fraud (35%) among the top 10 countries based on ad volume

What's inside the report:

Pixalate's Q2 2022 Invalid Traffic Benchmarks Report includes:

CTV Ad Fraud by:

By Device & Country



By Apps.ad.txt



By App Category (Roku, Amazon Fire TV)

(Roku, Amazon Fire TV) Mobile In-App Ad Fraud by:

By App Store (Google vs. Apple)

(Google vs. Apple)

By Country of Traffic and App Country of Registry



By App-ads.txt



By App Category (Apple, Google)

Download a free copy of the report here: Q2 2022 Invalid Traffic Benchmarks Report .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

