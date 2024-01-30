Pixar Place Hotel Opens Jan. 30, 2024, at Disneyland Resort

"We are looking to turbocharge expansion at Disneyland Resort over the coming years, and the transformation of Pixar Place Hotel is a demonstration of how we're creating high-quality guest experiences infused with our most popular stories," said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock.

"With upgraded accommodations and amenities, plus stylish Pixar flair throughout, Pixar Place Hotel is proud to deliver an elevated, distinctly Disney experience that only comes with staying at the Disneyland Resort," said Pixar Place Hotel general manager Ron Silagyi.

Contemporary accommodations and amenities, reimagined with Pixar artistry

Pixar Place Hotel is designed to evoke the inspiration and humor in every Pixar film, while celebrating the artistic process. Showcasing early sketches to finished design, the décor depicts memorable moments from Pixar stories and reveals some never-before-seen artwork.

"At Pixar, our mission is to tell great stories. And nothing is more exciting than when we see those stories come to life in Disney parks. Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort is the perfect example – it's like walking into a world of Pixar. It's truly immersive, and we're thrilled to have collaborated with Walt Disney Imagineering to make such an experience possible for guests," said Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter.

The redesigned lobby is landmarked by a large sculpture of the iconic Pixar Lamp balancing atop its ball. Floating from the skylight above, a mobile represents the beginning stages of Pixar filmmaking – and guests' stays – with character designs made of basic shapes and colors.

At select times, Joe Gardner from "Soul" may be found playing the piano near the hotel's staircase. Appearing for the first time at any Disney property, Bing Bong from "Inside Out" may be found creating core photo memories with guests at select times.

From concept art on the headboards to pillows inspired by the Pixar Ball, and more, the reimagined guest rooms incorporate whimsical nods to the world-renowned animation studio. Some of the art was created by Pixar Animation Studios artists especially for Pixar Place Hotel.

When final touches are complete later this year, Pixar Place Hotel will have 479 total guest rooms, including two new, two-bedroom themed signature suites, plus a new concierge lounge. The colorful Coco Suite will pay tribute to Miguel and his family's legacy through vibrant Oaxacan art, while the midcentury modern Incredibles Suite will feature Parr family memorabilia with a spy-fi twist. The Creators Club concierge lounge on the second floor will honor the partnership between Walt Disney Imagineering and Pixar Animation Studios with attraction posters, concept art and music from Pixar experiences in Disney parks around the world.

Upgraded rooftop recreation areas create an oasis for play and relaxation. A great location to view fireworks on select nights, the rooftop deck is a cozy gathering space with plush couches and fire pits themed to hotheaded Pixar characters. The nearby Pixar Shorts Court offers outdoor games themed to Pixar short films. Guests can also lounge by the Pixel Pool; frolic in the "Finding Nemo"-themed splash pad, Nemo's Cove; or take a ride on the 186-feet-long Crush's Surfin' Slide.

Mike and Sulley from "Monsters University" can be spotted on treadmills in a mural at the expanded fitness center. A nod to the film "WALL-E," the STOR-E retail location in the lobby offers Pixar-themed apparel and toys, along with Disneyland Resort souvenirs and sundries.

Modern American dining, curated by Great Maple

The creativity and comfort of Pixar Place Hotel is also reflected in new, upscale culinary offerings. Guests can savor elevated takes on American classics at three delectable dining locations operated by Southern California-based Great Maple.

Accessible to hotel guests, local diners and theme park goers, the 6,500 square-foot Great Maple restaurant on the ground floor serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Signature dishes include buttermilk fried chicken and maple bacon doughnuts, Cajun shrimp and cheddar biscuit benedict, and soda pop-braised baby back ribs.

The grab-and-go lobby coffee shop, The Sketch Pad Café, offers assorted pastries, coffee and tea. When the rooftop pool bar Small Bytes opens in early March, a selection of beverages, salads, wraps, cheese plates and more will be available with an incredible view of Disneyland Resort. In addition, Great Maple will provide food and beverage service to the Creators Club concierge lounge when it opens.

Distinct benefits of staying at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

Many unique benefits and unmatched amenities are included in stays at Pixar Place Hotel, Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, such as early entry 30 minutes prior to regular theme park opening into a designated park to enjoy select attractions, dining and shopping locations.* Pixar Place Hotel is conveniently located within close walking distance to the Disneyland Resort theme parks and Downtown Disney District, and overnight guests have access to the hotel's dedicated entrance to Disney California Adventure Park located across the street. Park admission and reservations are required for park entry.

Additional conveniences include the ability to check in and make select charges to hotel rooms with the Disneyland app, plus preferred access to a limited number of dining reservations at select hotel table-service restaurants.** At select times during the year, Disneyland Resort Hotels feature seasonal décor and special activities.

Step into Pixar stories all year long at the Disneyland Resort

Pixar Place Hotel is among the many ways guests can experience Pixar storytelling across the Disneyland Resort. From April 26 through Aug. 4, 2024, the limited-time Pixar Fest celebration returns with the all-new "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" daytime parade at Disney California Adventure Park, heartwarming "Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular" at Disneyland Park, colorful décor across the resort and more.

Friends and family can embark on adventures to infinity and beyond with Pixar experiences available all year long. Two lands at Disney California Adventure Park, Pixar Pier and Cars Land, transport guests to the worlds of Pixar stories. At Disneyland Park, guests can explore the deep sea on Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage or test their Space Ranger skills on Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters.

About the Disneyland Resort

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

Entertainment, experiences, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Theme Park reservations and valid admission for the same Park on the same day are required for Park entry, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park access. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com/Updates for important information to know before visiting.

* Each day, either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park will be open early. Each registered hotel guest (age 3 and older) must have valid park admission, park reservation, and hotel room key card for early entry park admission. Applicable theme park, days and times of operation, and attractions, experiences, and offerings for the early entry benefit may vary, be subject to availability, capacity, change and cancellation without notice, and are not guaranteed.

**Preferred access dining reservations will be available to hotel guests for dates of their hotel reservation. If a Guest cancels a hotel reservation, any hotel dining reservation booked under the preferred dine benefit will be automatically cancelled. The limited number of preferred access reservations will be subject to availability, change or cancellation at any time, and may not be available on certain holidays or for special dining events.

Message, data and roaming rates may apply for use of the Disneyland app. Availability subject to handset limitations and features may vary by handset or service provider. Coverage and app stores not available everywhere. If you're under 18, get your parents' permission first.

