PixelFLEX Creates Custom Time Clock For UFC

"We're moving from arena to area and to keep perfect time through a bunch of systems we needed to create an official clock," said Alon Cohen, Senior VP of R&D at UFC. "An official clock designed to be a part of a larger system, gives fighters the ability to make quick decisions to impact the outcome of their fight."

PF's FLEXMod is an adaptive LED Tile with a lightweight design. Its ability to curve, bend, fold and attach to any metal service makes it a non-traditional LED solution, easily adaptable to the needs of UFC's arena.

"We couldn't change what was already in place around the Octagon," said Andrew Wingert, Head of Prusik Media. "We had to build a solution that would work directly with the existing structure. The PixelFLEX product allowed us to do that."

The FLEXMod custom clock has already made a big impact for UFC. The new clock solution wraps around the camera stand, extending an opportunity for advertising and sponsorship revenue. The custom clock solution utilizing the FLEXMod product gives fighters direct visibility to time and advertisers direct visibility to viewers.

"Our relationship with PixelFLEX was strong from the start, it was easy to access the team with questions and changes. Together we were able to get it done," said Cohen.

About PixelFLEX

An American-based LED manufacturer, PixelFLEX offers creative solutions, reliable products, and dependable service for our industry-leading LED display technologies and solutions. Driven towards excellence to meet your standards, PixelFLEX offers a one-of-a-kind design for your tour, event or installation through our award-winning line of LED video walls and video screens. Working with architects, designers, engineers and consultants, PixelFLEX is proud to develop custom LED solutions for each and every customer while also providing top-tier customer support throughout the entire experience. For more information on the complete line of PixelFLEX LED video walls and video screens, visit PixelFLEX at pixelflexled.com, follow us on Twitter at @pixelflexled or find us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 142 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About Prusik Media

Prusik Media is a full service production group with specialties in live production, complex remote production, and broadcast hardware manufacturing and prototyping. Founded by veterans in multiple live sports - from the Kentucky Derby to UFC to the Olympics - and dozens of live-environment and studio integrations, Prusik's team has deep experience across the production spectrum. Prusik's production credits include standing up full, multi-site live remote productions for UFC, Drone Racing League and the NAACP as well as being the design and manufacturing lead on the UFC Fight Clock wraparound LED system.

SOURCE PixelFLEX