Pixelgen Technologies and Andreas Lundqvist's Research Group at Karolinska Institutet Collaborate to Identify Novel Biomarkers for Cancer Immunotherapy

Prof. Andreas Lundqvist's group will use Pixelgen's Proximity Network Assay to explore spatial distribution and abundance of single cell surface proteins in non-small cell lung cancer

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelgen Technologies today announced a research collaboration with Andreas Lundqvist's Group at the Department of Oncology-Pathology, Karolinska Institutet, to discover novel biomarkers for cancer immunotherapy response using Pixelgen's Proximity Network Assay (PNA). The project will explore the spatial distribution and abundance of more than 150 cell surface proteins in patients with non-small lung cancer who undergo immunotherapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

"Pixelgen's Proximity Network Assay has the potential to bring new insights into the organization and interactions of cell surface proteins, which could aid in the discovery of new biomarkers for immune checkpoint inhibition response and consequently inform treatment regimens for patients," Prof. Andreas Lundqvist said. "While other tools provide protein abundance analysis, Pixelgen's PNA brings a new dimension of understanding to the spatial organization and interactions of cell surface proteins that may prove useful for patient stratification."

The collaboration combines the tumor immunology and biology expertise from Prof. Lundqvist's group and Pixelgen's technology and experience in cell surface protein interactomics. The team aims to submit results from the project to a scientific journal for peer-reviewed publication, and the research will lay the groundwork for future collaborations.

"We're very excited to embark on this collaboration with Prof. Lundqvist's group, which has made significant contributions to tumor immunology, particularly in the areas of immune escape and advancing cell-based therapeutic approaches," said Pixelgen Chief Business Development Officer Erik Pettersson. "Our hope is that this research will contribute to the understanding of the role single-cell protein interactions have in disease, identify biomarkers for immunotherapy response, and ultimately lead to the development of improved immunotherapies for cancer patients."

Pixelgen's PNA delivers nanoscale spatial analysis of immune cell proteins at scale, as part of the company's Pixelgen Proxiome Kit. The technology is used by researchers looking for new avenues for drug and biomarker discovery and diagnostics in immunology, immuno-oncology, hematology, and cell therapy.

About Pixelgen Technologies

Pixelgen Technologies AB is on a mission to deliver biology at the highest resolution by understanding the molecular basis of cellular function with new tools and technologies that decipher the protein interactomics of single cells in unprecedented ways. The company's patented Proximity Network Assay delivers nanoscale spatial analysis of immune cell proteins at ultra-high capacity and underpins the Pixelgen Proxiome Kit for precision medicine. A foundational technology, the Proximity Network Assay will power a portfolio of products for translational research to accelerate advances in immunology, hematology, and cell therapy. Pixelgen was founded in 2020 by a team of passionate, experienced innovators and entrepreneurs and is venture-backed.

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SOURCE Pixelgen Technologies