Pixelgen Technologies Appoints Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Global Expansion

Life sciences executive brings 20-plus years' experience in biopharma and diagnostics, with precision oncology expertise

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelgen Technologies today announced the appointment of life sciences executive Nis Glavind Kruse as the company's Chief Commercial Officer. Kruse will lead Pixelgen's global commercial organization as the company accelerates adoption of its Pixelgen Proxiome Kit and new technologies enabling advanced protein interactomics research for biomarker discovery and drug development.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nis to the team as we enter our next stage of growth and expand commercialization globally," said Pixelgen CEO and co-Founder Simon Fredriksson . "Nis brings deep experience in precision oncology, large biopharma, and companion diagnostics, along with a strong track record of building high-performing global teams. His leadership will be instrumental as we broaden access to Pixelgen's technologies worldwide."

Kruse brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership in precision medicine and diagnostics, with extensive experience in pharma partnerships and global market expansion. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President at BioPorto A/S, leading commercial operations and business development. He previously held the position of Executive Director, Global Precision Medicine at Merck (MSD), where he was responsible for commercial diagnostic strategy and commercial partner management related to Keytruda® across its numerous indications in immuno-oncology.

He also served as Chief Commercial Officer at SSI Diagnostica A/S, successfully scaling the business during the COVID-19 pandemic, and held positions at Agilent Technologies, Bristol Myers Squibb, H. Lundbeck, and AstraZeneca.

"Pixelgen has made tremendous technological and commercial progress, introducing first-in-class products and collaborating with leading researchers and early adopters in immuno-oncology, hematology, auto-immune disease, and more," Kruse said. "I am thrilled to join the Pixelgen team. My priority is to build on our current momentum, scale our commercial capabilities, drive global adoption, and establish Pixelgen as the global leader in protein interactomics."

The Pixelgen Proxiome Kit offers researchers the highest throughput of protein interactomics of single cells, allowing researchers to understand cellular activity at an unprecedented level. Based on the company's proprietary Proximity Network Assay , which delivers nanoscale spatial analysis of immune cell proteins at scale, the Pixelgen Proxiome Kit opens new avenues for drug discovery and diagnostics in immunology, immuno-oncology, hematology, and cell therapy.

Pixelgen Technologies AB is on a mission to deliver biology at the highest resolution by understanding the molecular basis of cellular function with new tools and technologies that decipher the protein interactomics of single cells in unprecedented ways. The company's patented Proximity Network Assay delivers nanoscale spatial analysis of immune cell proteins at ultra-high capacity and underpins the Pixelgen Proxiome Kit for precision medicine. A foundational technology, the Proximity Network Assay will power a portfolio of products for translational research to accelerate advances in immunology, hematology, and cell therapy. Pixelgen was founded in 2020 by a team of passionate, experienced innovators and entrepreneurs and is venture-backed.

