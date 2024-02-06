Pixelgen Technologies and Australian Biosearch Announce Distribution Agreement

News provided by

Pixelgen Technologies

06 Feb, 2024, 11:02 ET

Deal brings Molecular Pixelation kits to region to meet growing customer demand for spatial analysis of proteins in single cells

STOCKHOLM and WANGARA, Australia, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelgen Technologies® announced today a non-exclusive agreement with leading distributor Australian Biosearch. The partnership will bring Pixelgen's Molecular Pixelation (MPX) kits for high-multiplex spatial analysis of membrane proteins to the Australian and New Zealand markets. 

"Australia Biosearch is well regarded for its commitment to bringing the most innovative tools for scientific research to industry and academia, and we look forward to a successful collaboration," said Pixelgen Chief Commercial Officer Annika Branting. "The Australasian biotech market is rapidly growing, and this agreement will help ensure our products reach this important region as we expand globally."

The Pixelgen Single Cell Spatial Proteomics Kit, Immunology Panel I, Human (Pixelgen SCSP Kit), launched last year, is the first product to convey spatial polarization and co-localization of proteins on the cell surface at high-multiplex, in 3D, to offer new biological insights into health and disease. The kit is based on Pixelgen's proprietary MPX technology, an advanced barcode-based method for high-multiplex spatial analysis of membrane proteins. MPX generates high-resolution information for thousands of single cells in solution for applications in immunology, hematology, immunotherapy, drug development, and translational research.

"As a leading distributor to life sciences companies in Australia and New Zealand, we strive to offer the most innovative technologies to help industry and academic scientists advance their basic research and discovery of new therapeutics," added Mark Adams, Director at Australian Biosearch. "We're looking forward to working with Pixelgen to make its products easily accessible to the market and providing the technical support required for our customers' success."

Ankur Sharma, laboratory head at Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research in Perth, Australia, and an early adopter of the Pixelgen Single Cell Spatial Proteomics Kit added, "Our knowledge of the origins of cancer, how tumors grow within their microenvironments and how they respond to therapeutics is rapidly advancing. New technologies such as MPX are critical to building on this knowledge and translating discoveries into therapeutics and diagnostics for disease. The ability to see how proteins interact and the spatial dynamics of the proteome on the surface of single cells could lead to important insights."

The new agreement builds on Pixelgen's global distribution and sales expansion. Earlier this month, Pixelgen announced a distribution agreement for Japan and launched a sales team in the U.S. with a new global sales position in Boston.

About Pixelgen Technologies

Pixelgen Technologies AB was founded in 2020 by a team of passionate, experienced innovators and entrepreneurs with a vision to bring a new spatial understanding to biology by mapping cell surface proteins and their spatial inter-relationships. The company has developed Molecular Pixelation, a DNA-based visualization technology for analyzing cell surface proteins, to gain novel insights into cellular activity that will advance better medicines and diagnostics. Pixelgen is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Australian Biosearch

Australian Biosearch is a life sciences company that supplies, supports, and services leading agencies to today's research, life science, teaching, clinical & diagnostic laboratories. These products include consumables, biological and chemical reagents and kits. The company is based in Western Australia, with selected products marketed throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Contacts

Corporate:

Annika Branting
[email protected] 
+46 762-69 68 46

Media:

Susan Thomas

[email protected]

+1 (619) 540-9195

SOURCE Pixelgen Technologies

Also from this source

Pixelgen Technologies Signs Distribution Agreement in Japan

Pixelgen Technologies Signs Distribution Agreement in Japan

Pixelgen Technologies® announced today that it has signed a non-exclusive agreement with BioStream Co. Ltd of Japan to distribute its groundbreaking...
Pixelgen Technologies Closes Series A Financing to Support Commercial Expansion of Groundbreaking Spatial Proteomics Tools for Single Cells

Pixelgen Technologies Closes Series A Financing to Support Commercial Expansion of Groundbreaking Spatial Proteomics Tools for Single Cells

Pixelgen Technologies®, a leader in spatial proteomics for single cells, announced today that it has closed a Series A financing of approximately...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.