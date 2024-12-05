Pixelgen Technologies Announces Upcoming Participation at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelgen Technologies , a leader in cell surface proteomics for single cells, today announced upcoming participation at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH) in San Diego, Calif. from Dec. 7-10 at the San Diego Convention Center. New data from collaborators will support the application of Pixelgen's patented Molecular Pixelation (MPX) technology and kit across a broad range of scientific research, as the company expands into hematology.

"With spatial mapping of cell surface proteins, hematology researchers can gain unprecedented insights into the organization and function of protein and protein complexes critical to blood cell function and disease," said Pixelgen CEO Simon Fredriksson, Ph.D. "This capability promises to advance diagnostics, enable personalized therapeutics, and support the development of next-generation treatments for blood cancers, immune dysregulation, and hematopoietic disorders. We're excited to be participating in ASH for the first time and sharing our groundbreaking technology with the hematology community."

Pixelgen will be featured in two sessions:

Dr. Fredriksson will give an industry presentation titled "The Spatial Organization of Surface Proteins of Single Cells in Myelodysplastic Syndrome for Diagnostics and Drug Target Discovery By Molecular Pixelation," featuring data from Dr. Aaron Viny, Columbia University , on Dec. 7 from 3:30-3:45 p.m. , in Room 5B . Dr. Fredriksson will be joined by Dr. Viny.

, on from , in Room . Dr. Fredriksson will be joined by Dr. Viny. Dr. Jessica Nordlund , Associate Professor at the Molecular Precision Medicine research group at Uppsala University , along with Dr. Maria Globisch , has a poster titled "Mapping the Spatial Proteome of Individual Leukemia Cells Undergoing Fludarabine Treatment," from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 , session number 803, in Halls G-H.

Pixelgen will be at Booth #2852 showcasing its product and technology. Representatives will be available to discuss the company's latest data on identifying CAR-T cells and mapping their cell surface proteome for detailed mechanism of action studies. To support the company's work in hematology, Pixelgen has developed an Application Note, in collaboration with Illumina, looking at cancer specific protein patterns of blood cancer cells, which is available here.

About Pixelgen Technologies

Pixelgen Technologies AB was founded in 2020 by a team of passionate, experienced innovators and entrepreneurs with a vision to bring a new spatial understanding to biology by mapping cell surface proteins and their spatial inter-relationships. The company has developed Molecular Pixelation, a DNA-based visualization technology for analyzing cell surface proteins, to gain novel insights into cellular activity that will advance better medicines and diagnostics. Pixelgen is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Contacts

Corporate:

Annika Branting

[email protected]

+46 762-69 68 46

Media:

Susan Thomas

[email protected]

+1 (619) 540-9195

SOURCE Pixelgen Technologies