Pixelgen Technologies Appoints Mostafa Ronaghi to Scientific Advisory Board

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelgen Technologies announced today the appointment of Mostafa Ronaghi, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board. As a renowned genomicist and serial entrepreneur, Ronaghi will support Pixelgen's continued commercial expansion and product development roadmap for Molecular Pixelation , the company's patented technology for high multiplex spatial analysis of membrane proteins on single cells.

"Mostafa is a recognized life sciences visionary leader, with deep expertise in genomics and a tested entrepreneurial spirit," said Pixelgen CEO Simon Fredriksson. "These attributes align well with Pixelgen's mission and culture, and we are honored to have him on our board. We look forward to working with him and to benefitting from his valuable contributions."

Ronaghi is co-founder and executive board member of Cellanome . Previously, he spent more than a decade at Illumina, where he served on the executive team as chief technology officer and senior vice president of entrepreneurial development. Ronaghi co-founded GRAIL, a next-generation liquid biopsy company for cancer detection, while at Illumina. Before that, he was a principal investigator at Stanford University's Genome Technology Center, where he focused on the development of novel molecular diagnostics tools. A serial entrepreneur, Ronaghi has founded numerous successful companies, including Clear Labs, Aventome, NextBio, ParAllele Biosciences, and Pyrosequencing AB.

"I'm thrilled to join Pixelgen's Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to working with the company's impressive team to continue developing Molecular Pixelation," Ronaghi said. "The ability to better understand the spatial dynamics of the cell surface proteome, at the individual cell level, in high resolution, and in a multiplex manner is truly unique. I believe we are only just beginning to understand the breadth of Molecular Pixelation's potential applications and impact on drug development and diagnostics."

Ronaghi joins Pixelgen's existing board of scientific experts, including Emma Lundberg, visiting associate professor at Stanford University and professor at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology; Petter Brodin, professor at Imperial College London and professor at the Karolinska Institute; and Tarjei Mikkelsen, former chief technology officer at Arsenal Bio.

Pixelgen Technologies AB was founded in 2020 by a team of passionate, experienced innovators and entrepreneurs with a vision to bring a new spatial understanding to biology by mapping cell surface proteins and their spatial inter-relationships. The company has developed Molecular Pixelation, a DNA-based visualization technology for analyzing cell surface proteins, to gain novel insights into cellular activity that will advance better medicines and diagnostics. Pixelgen is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

