Pixelgen Technologies Signs Distribution Agreement in Japan

News provided by

Pixelgen Technologies

01 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

BioStream will supply Pixelgen's spatial proteomics tools for single cells as customer demand grows

STOCKHOLM and TOKYO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelgen Technologies® announced today that it has signed a non-exclusive agreement with BioStream Co. Ltd of Japan to distribute its groundbreaking spatial proteomics tools for single cells. The agreement comes upon growing customer demand for Pixelgen's first product for spatial proteomics of single cells by next-generation sequencing, which launched last year.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with BioStream, a world-class and well-established distributor in Japan," said Pixelgen Chief Commercial Officer Annika Branting. "With growing demand for our first product, this distribution agreement marks an important first step toward establishing a strong global distribution network. We look forward to a successful collaboration with BioStream, and to offering easy access to our products across geographies."

Commercially launched in June 2023, The Pixelgen Single Cell Spatial Proteomics Kit, Immunology Panel I, Human (Pixelgen SCSP Kit) is the first product to convey spatial polarization and co-localization of proteins on the cell surface at high-multiplex, in 3D, to offer new biological insights into health and disease. The kit is based on Pixelgen's proprietary Molecular Pixelation (MPX) technology for the spatial analyses of immune cell surface proteins using DNA instead of light-based technologies.

"Japan has become an important center for cell biology research, and we are excited to bring Pixelgen's Single Cell Proteomics Kit to the market," said Takeshi Iwabuchi, President of BioStream. "Pixelgen's novel approach to understanding the cell-surface proteome of single cells using NGS will enable a broad range of applications - from immunology to immunotherapy and hematology - to advance our customers' research."

"Gaining a better understanding of the diversity of immune landscapes and responses is critical to developing personalized treatments for disease," said Yutaka Suzuki, a professor in the Department of Computational Biology and Medical Sciences at the University of Tokyo, whose research focuses on single-cell sequencing and spatial sequencing of cancer samples and other disease samples. "I'm looking forward to using Pixelgen's Molecular Pixelation technology to investigate the surface proteome of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) to better understand why elderly individuals' responses to COVID vaccinations vary depending on whether or not they have undergone chemotherapy."

About Pixelgen Technologies

Pixelgen Technologies AB was founded in 2020 by a team of passionate, experienced innovators and entrepreneurs with a vision to bring a new spatial understanding to biology by mapping cell surface proteins and their spatial inter-relationships. The company has developed Molecular Pixelation, a DNA-based visualization technology for analyzing cell surface proteins, to gain novel insights into cellular activity that will advance better medicines and diagnostics. Pixelgen is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About BioStream

Biostream Co., Ltd., (http://biostream.co.jp) established in April 2016, sells and supports a broad range of cutting-edge instruments and technology to bioresearch institutions and companies in Japan. Biostream's team has many years of experience in serving leading companies in Japan's life sciences market, from pharmaceutical companies to biotech and universities. Biostream is headquartered in Tokyo.

Contacts
Corporate:
Annika Branting
[email protected] 
+46 762-69 68 46

Media:
Susan Thomas
[email protected]
+1 (619) 540-9195

SOURCE Pixelgen Technologies

Also from this source

Pixelgen Technologies Closes Series A Financing to Support Commercial Expansion of Groundbreaking Spatial Proteomics Tools for Single Cells

Pixelgen Technologies Closes Series A Financing to Support Commercial Expansion of Groundbreaking Spatial Proteomics Tools for Single Cells

Pixelgen Technologies®, a leader in spatial proteomics for single cells, announced today that it has closed a Series A financing of approximately...
Pixelgen Technologies Appoints Henrik Everberg as Chief Operating Officer

Pixelgen Technologies Appoints Henrik Everberg as Chief Operating Officer

Pixelgen Technologies®, a leader in spatial proteomics for single cells, announced today that it has appointed life sciences professional Henrik...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.