Pixelmon Brings Fully Decentralized Monster IP Vision to Immutable

SYDNEY, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable, the leading web3 gaming platform and ecosystem, today announced a partnership with LiquidX, the studio behind revitalized battle arena game Pixelmon, which is set to launch on the recently released Immutable zkEVM. The LiquidX team aims to build the world's first truly decentralized intellectual property (IP) for monster capture and combat, beginning with a four-part relaunch roadmap.

As the second-highest gaming NFT by transaction volume on OpenSea, anticipation for Pixelmon remains high amongst web3 gamers. Under new leadership from LiquidX co-founder Giulio Xiloyannis, Pixelmon is gearing up to deliver a fast-paced monster combat experience. Xiloyannis brings over a decade of experience leading digital brands, like Zalora, to assemble Pixelmon's core developer team and energize its community of over 200,000 followers.

To power its ambitious roadmap, Pixelmon will be built on Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon, receiving custom smart contract support, advanced gameplay mechanics and tokenomics, and an efficient trading experience – a key pain point for the industry. Built specifically for gaming, Immutable zkEVM simplifies the web3 game development process by allowing developers to leverage existing developer kits and tools, easing the transition into web3 game building.

Xiloyannis commented on today's news, "This partnership marks a major milestone for us as we bring Pixelmon Battle Arena to our dedicated community of players," said Pixelmon CEO Giulio Xiloyannis. "By collaborating with Immutable and implementing their zkEVM, a new EVM-compatible zk-rollup powered by Polygon technology and with full Immutable platform support, we are addressing a key pain point in the gaming experience - the seamless execution of in-game transactions."

Pixelmon's relaunch roadmap is divided into four stages, beginning with releasing hypercasual web games, then enabling PvP and PvE combat modes. This will lead to an open-world RPG launch and ultimately, a fully decentralized multiplayer metaverse owned by the Pixelmon community. Specifically, the stage will rollout as follows:

: Hypercasual games – Kevin The Adventurer (release in Q4 2023) and PixelPals, set for launch later this month Stage Two : Battle Arena Mode – enables players to pit Pixelmon against each other in

PvP combat and in PVE horde combat mode

: Battle Arena Mode – enables players to pit Pixelmon against each other in PvP combat and in PVE horde combat mode Stage Three : Hunting Ground – open-world RPG gameplay and an airdrop for

the game's governance token

: Hunting Ground – open-world RPG gameplay and an airdrop for the game's governance token Stage Four: Fully decentralized multiplayer open-world adventure and monster combat

arena

Robbie Ferguson, President and Co-Founder of Immutable, added, "We're incredibly excited to be welcoming one of the most anticipated web3 games to Immutable zkEVM. Pixelmon is an incredible turn-around story, and is focusing on delivering their flagship title with a seamless user experience. They are one of the main games I would be looking at to help drive mainstream activity in 2024."

To reward their long-time supporters, Pixelmon plans to launch a Right-of-Game (ROG) system tied to its Generation One NFT collection. By using these NFTs in-game, holders will unlock special in-game rewards and benefits.

For more information on Pixelmon, please visit: https://hub.pixelmon.ai/

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great Web3 games. Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a 250+ team, and backed by top transformational tech investors like Temasek, Tencent, Coinbase, BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, Galaxy Interactive and more.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimised for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised Web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable Games is a global leader in Web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. The studio pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians. Alongside its own

high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every Web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/ .

About LiquidX

LiquidX Group is a high conviction, high touch venture studio focused on building application-layer blockchain companies. Established in 2021 and headquartered in Singapore, LiquidX is headed by co-founders Giulio Xiloyannis, Kendrick Wong and Chris Sirise, web2 veterans all sharing a passion for web3. Aside from the headquarters in Singapore, the company also has offices in Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo.

One of the projects under the LiquidX portfolio is the blockchain game, Pixelmon. Pixelmon is a decentralized web3 gaming IP featuring mysterious creatures called Pixelmon that live in the mythical world of Nova Thera. Players take on the role of Trainers, who become companions with their Pixelmons and train them to achieve victory. Hinging on strong community interactions and meticulous execution of its lore, Pixelmon further incentivizes players with NFTs that have fractional IP benefits. Holders of these NFTs have ownership rights over a portion of that item's or character's IP.

Other names that are a part of LiquidX include the on-chain governance SaaS company

GVRN.io and a blockchain gaming early-stage venture fund.

For more information, please visit: https://www.liquidxgroup.xyz

