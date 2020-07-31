Pixelworks Delivers Captivating Gaming to Tencent Black Shark 3S with Patented Motion Processing

BEIJING and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of advanced power-efficient visual processing solutions, and Black Shark, a cutting-edge gaming technology company, today announced that the new Tencent Black Shark 3S gaming smartphones integrate the Pixelworks fifth generation visual processor and software. The gaming smartphone features the Company's unique MotionEngine® technology with dual-channel MIPI to support Tencent games with text-over-graphics, Always-HDR mode and auto-adaptive display technology with Active DC Dimming, enabling superior visual quality in all gaming environments.

The Tencent Black Shark 3S supports up to 120 Hz refresh rate on their latest AMOLED display. Utilizing the Company's latest generation Pixelworks visual processor and software, the 6.67-inch, AMOLED screen delivers a cinematic experience with true-to-life visuals to support the most advanced mobile games for video and gaming enthusiasts at all levels.

The Tencent Black Shark 3S is the latest model among its top-performance flagship gaming smartphones, and includes a full suite of the Pixelworks unique display processing features, including:



MotionEngine technology – Patented motion estimation, motion compensation (MEMC) is content-optimized for high refresh rate displays up to 120 Hz to eliminate unintended judder and blur to preserve intended motion appearance.

– Maximizes quality of short- and long-form games and videos with text overlay and GUI protection for a more interactive and engaging experience. Always-HDR mode – Using real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion to expose more detail and shades of color for the vast majority of video and gaming content and deliver an always-immersive experience.

"As a leader in the gaming industry, we are committed to providing state-of-the-art technology in our latest models with visuals that accurately display real life for an authentic gaming experience," said Harrison Luo, CEO of Black Shark. "Through our partnership, Pixelworks has continued to deliver superior display performance on all our Black Shark smartphones and push the boundaries of gaming quality with enhanced viewing experiences. We are happy to extend our collaboration with Pixelworks to bring a cinematic, gaming experience to more users' hands."

"Black Shark continues to demonstrate their leadership in gaming with unique display technology for a truly immersive gaming experience," said Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, Pixelworks. "The latest Tencent Black Shark 3S model integrates our patented motion processing technology with dual-channel MIPI to provide an immersive gaming experience for today's games—from action to sports, role-playing, flighting, adventure and racing. We are excited to continue this ongoing partnership with Black Shark to bring spectacular experiences to gamers today and tomorrow."

The Tencent Black Shark 3S was introduced on July 31, 2020 during an online event and expected to be commercially available Q3 2020. For more information, please visit the Black Shark website at https://global.blackshark.com/.

Cutting-edge gaming technology company, Black Shark, creates gaming eco-system based on hardware, software and services, now mainly carried by smartphones. Black Shark aims to provide the unmatched and unique gaming experience and builds the best gaming world with global gamers. Black Shark is located in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit the company's global website: http://global.blackshark.com/

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo and MotionEngine are registered trademarks of Pixelworks Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

