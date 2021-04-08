Pixelworks i6 Processor Powers New Lenovo™ Legion Phone Duel 2

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative visual processing solutions, today announced that its display processing technology will help power the new Lenovo Legion™ Phone Duel 2. This is Lenovo's first gaming smartphone to incorporate the Pixelworks i6 processor, which delivers an always-HDR experience with multiple levels of content optimization designed to elevate the visual quality of mobile gaming and video to new heights.

Pixelworks' unique real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion and industry-leading HDR10/10+ tone mapping provides Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 users with incredibly immersive gaming and cinematic-quality video experiences in a HDR10/10+-certified smartphone. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 uses Pixelworks' patented, industry-leading multi-refresh-rate color calibration with advanced skin tone management, enabling unprecedented color reproduction for all displayed content. The processor's Daylight View feature preserves on-screen visual clarity even in bright sunlit conditions.

"We're bringing a more immersive mobile gaming experience to the Lenovo Legion community through our collaboration with Pixelworks," said Jerry Tsao, vice president of the Mobile Gaming Group at Lenovo. "With the new Pixelworks i6 processor, we are confident that the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 will meet the expectations of the most demanding mobile gamers in offering them incredible HDR gameplay."

"We are excited to support Lenovo with the integration of the Pixelworks i6 processor in the new Legion Phone Duel 2 and are confident that it will excite mobile gamers around the world," said Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, Pixelworks. "The combination of Lenovo's innovative design and Pixelworks' display processing leadership enables unimagined levels of color depth, contrast and clarity – not just for gaming, but for any imaging that users care about, including streaming video and user-generated content."

Built on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform and a 6.92-inch AMOLED screen with up to a 144 Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 display, powered by the Pixelworks i6 visual processor, takes gaming to the next level with a number of unique, industry-leading features, including:

Multi-level Always HDR Experience – With multiple levels of content-specific optimization for gaming and video application, real-time SDR-to-HDR delivers up to a 100X increase in contrast and up to a 60X increase in color depth for the vast majority of content that exists only in SDR format, for a truly immersive gaming and fully cinematic video experience.

– With multiple levels of content-specific optimization for gaming and video application, real-time SDR-to-HDR delivers up to a 100X increase in contrast and up to a 60X increase in color depth for the vast majority of content that exists only in SDR format, for a truly immersive gaming and fully cinematic video experience. HDR 10/10+ Tone Mapping – Based on Pixelworks' industry-leading, precision HDR tone mapping, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is HDR10+ certified, enabling cinematic quality video experiences from leading content providers while preserving original artistic intent.

– Based on Pixelworks' industry-leading, precision HDR tone mapping, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is HDR10+ certified, enabling cinematic quality video experiences from leading content providers while preserving original artistic intent. Daylight View – Dynamically adjusts the display brightness and contrast to changes in ambient lighting conditions to preserve visual clarity in bright viewing conditions, including sunlit environments.

– Dynamically adjusts the display brightness and contrast to changes in ambient lighting conditions to preserve visual clarity in bright viewing conditions, including sunlit environments. DC Dimming 2.0 – Assists in providing eye comfort in low-light conditions by dynamically adjusting the display's current to mitigate screen flickering associated with conventional basic Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming.

– Assists in providing eye comfort in low-light conditions by dynamically adjusting the display's current to mitigate screen flickering associated with conventional basic Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming. Color Calibration 3.0 – Every Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is factory-tuned at multiple refresh rates of up to 144 Hz with patented display calibration technology by Pixelworks, resulting in an average Delta E—an indicator for measuring color accuracy—of less than 1 (lower is better), meaning no deviations from perfect color reproduction can be detected by the human eye.

– Every Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is factory-tuned at multiple refresh rates of up to 144 Hz with patented display calibration technology by Pixelworks, resulting in an average Delta E—an indicator for measuring color accuracy—of less than 1 (lower is better), meaning no deviations from perfect color reproduction can be detected by the human eye. Calibrated Appearance Adjustments – Pixelworks' new calibrated retouching filters and correction options dynamically enhance selfie images with greater style and precision than previous generations for the most natural, realistic look across different color gamuts and custom viewing modes.

– Pixelworks' new calibrated retouching filters and correction options dynamically enhance selfie images with greater style and precision than previous generations for the most natural, realistic look across different color gamuts and custom viewing modes. Color Shift Correction – As part of the display tuning process, this new feature enables color accuracy across the entire screen by correcting for color shift artifacts that can occur on AMOLED panels at low brightness.

Availability

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is available starting mid-April in China (called Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Pro in China) and expected to be available in select markets in May including Asia Pacific and Europe. Availability for North America to be determined. Pricing and availability will vary per geographical market.1

1 Prices may not include tax, shipping or options and are subject to change without notice; additional terms and conditions apply. On-shelf dates may vary by geography and products may only be available in select markets. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Lenovo and Lenovo Legion are trademarks of Lenovo. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

