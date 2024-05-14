Pixelworks Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total Revenue Increased 61% Year-over-Year;

Mobile Revenue Grew nearly 200% Year-over-Year, Reaching a Record 61% of Total Revenue

PORTLAND, Ore., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter and Recent Highlights

Total revenue increased 61% year-over-year, driven by strong growth in mobile revenue

Mobile revenue grew year-over-year to $9.8 million , reflecting increased shipments of X-series visual processors for smartphones and an expanded number of TrueCut Motion ™ engagements

, reflecting increased shipments of X-series visual processors for smartphones and an expanded number of TrueCut Motion engagements GAAP gross margin expanded almost 600 basis points sequentially and 670 basis point year-over-year to 50.5%, primarily driven by revenue mix comprised of newer generation mobile visual processors

Transsion, a global tier-one manufacturer of smart devices, launched the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone in emerging market geographies, incorporating Pixelworks' X5 Turbo visual processor

vivo's newly launched iQOO Z9 Turbo smartphone incorporated the Pixelworks' X5 Turbo visual processor, extending a more immersive, high-frame-rate gaming experience to the mid-tier device market

Diablo® Immortal™ , co-developed by Blizzard Entertainment® and NetEase, became latest AAA mobile game to integrate Pixelworks' IRX Rendering Accelerator SDK for superior visual experiences on IRX certified devices

, co-developed by Blizzard Entertainment® and NetEase, became latest AAA mobile game to integrate Pixelworks' IRX Rendering Accelerator SDK for superior visual experiences on IRX certified devices Legendary Pictures' Godzilla x Kong: New Empire was released globally by Warner Bros. to select premium format theaters in TrueCut Motion format

was released globally by Warner Bros. to select premium format theaters in TrueCut Motion format Universal Pictures released DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda 4 in TrueCut Motion format to both 3D and 2D premium theaters, showcasing the enhanced motion look of cinematic high-frame-rate

"First quarter revenue was slightly above the midpoint of guidance and reflected the anticipated March quarter seasonality following our record mobile revenue in the fourth quarter," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. "Year-over-year, mobile revenue was up almost 3x and represented a record 61% of total revenue for the quarter. Additionally, gross margin expanded nearly 600 basis points sequentially, which together with well managed operating expenses, resulted in minimal cash used from operations during the first quarter.

"Our recently announced mobile wins, including Transsion's Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone and vivo's newly launched iQOO Z9 Turbo, represent notable traction on our two-pronged strategy aimed at increased penetration of the mid- to lower-tier device market as well as expanded adoption in smartphone models targeted for outside of China. With the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone, Transsion not only became our fifth tier-one handset customer, they are the first to introduce Pixelworks' visual processing technology to sub-$350 phones in emerging markets. Additionally, we continued to expand the ecosystem for our TrueCut Motion platform with additional industry-leading studios and new motion pictures released to premium format theaters in TrueCut Motion format.

"We remain focused on operational execution in a challenging environment, while also continuing to navigate a dynamic smartphone market in China. As part of our strategy, together with new product initiatives and broader gaming ecosystem engagements, we are driving to expand our targeted addressable market and the long-term growth potential of our mobile business. We look forward to achieving additional key milestones across our mobile and TrueCut Motion businesses throughout the balance of the year."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $16.1 million, compared to $20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $10.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in first quarter revenue was driven by strong growth in the Company's mobile business, which expanded to 61% of total revenue for the quarter.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 50.5%, compared to 44.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 43.8% in the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 GAAP operating expenses were $13.6 million, compared to $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $14.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, first quarter 2024 gross profit margin was 50.7%, compared to 44.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 44.1% in the year-ago quarter. First quarter 2024 non-GAAP operating expenses were $12.6 million, compared to $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $13.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $5.1 million, or ($0.09) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $3.7 million, or ($0.07) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a GAAP net loss of $9.4 million, or ($0.17) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Note, the Company refers to "net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc." as "net loss".

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $4.0 million, or ($0.07) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $2.6 million, or ($0.05) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a non-GAAP net loss of $8.2 million, or ($0.15) per share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2024 was a negative $3.2 million, compared to a negative $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a negative $7.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of 2024 were $46.2 million, compared to $47.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $62.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Business Outlook

The Company's current business outlook, including guidance for the second quarter of 2024, will be discussed as part of the scheduled conference call.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP gross profit margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, which exclude stock-based compensation expense which is required under GAAP. The press release also makes reference to and reconciles GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA, which Pixelworks defines as GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. before interest income and other, net, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, as well as the specific item listed above.

Pixelworks management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business and establish its operational goals, review its operations on a period-to-period basis, for compensation evaluations, to measure performance, and for budgeting and resource allocation. Pixelworks management believes it is useful for the Company and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information and non-GAAP financial measures to help assess the performance of Pixelworks' continuing business and to evaluate Pixelworks' future prospects. These non-GAAP measures, when reviewed together with the GAAP financial information, provide additional transparency and information for comparison and analysis of operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items to facilitate management's review of the comparability of our core operating results on a period-to-period basis.

Because the Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial results as presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included in this earnings release which is available in the investor relations section of the Pixelworks website.

[Financial Tables Follow]

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31,

2024 2023 2023 Revenue, net $ 16,054 $ 20,074 $ 9,966 Cost of revenue (1) 7,940 11,098 5,599 Gross profit 8,114 8,976 4,367 Operating expenses:





Research and development (2) 8,073 6,953 8,666 Selling, general and administrative (3) 5,534 6,151 6,072 Total operating expenses 13,607 13,104 14,738 Loss from operations (5,493) (4,128) (10,371) Interest income and other, net 434 435 671 Loss before income taxes (5,059) (3,693) (9,700) Provision for income taxes 105 39 34 Net loss (5,164) (3,732) (9,734) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests 98 (12) 338 Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (5,066) $ (3,744) $ (9,396) Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted $ (0.09) $ (0.07) $ (0.17) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 57,472 56,895 55,720 ——————





(1) Includes stock-based compensation 18 22 24 (2) Includes stock-based compensation 330 396 491 (3) Includes stock-based compensation 727 701 651

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31,

2024 2023 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit





GAAP gross profit $ 8,114 $ 8,976 $ 4,367 Stock-based compensation 18 22 24 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 8,132 $ 8,998 $ 4,391 Non-GAAP gross profit margin 50.7 % 44.8 % 44.1 %







Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses





GAAP operating expenses $ 13,607 $ 13,104 $ 14,738 Reconciling item included in research and development:





Stock-based compensation 330 396 491 Reconciling items included in selling, general and administrative:





Stock-based compensation 727 701 651 Total reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,057 1,097 1,142 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 12,550 $ 12,007 $ 13,596







Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.





GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (5,066) $ (3,744) $ (9,396) Reconciling items included in gross profit 18 22 24 Reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,057 1,097 1,142 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (3,991) $ (2,625) $ (8,230)







Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted $ (0.07) $ (0.05) $ (0.15)







Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 57,472 56,895 55,720









*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,





2024

2023

2023







Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share







Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.



























GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.



$ (0.09)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.17)

Reconciling items included in gross profit



0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Reconciling items included in operating expenses



0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.



$ (0.07)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.15)

































*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT MARGIN *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,





2024

2023

2023

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margin













GAAP gross profit margin

50.5 %

44.7 %

43.8 %

Stock-based compensation

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.2 %

Total reconciling items included in gross profit

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.2 %

Non-GAAP gross profit margin

50.7 %

44.8 %

44.1 %



















*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31,

2024 2023 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. and adjusted EBITDA





GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (5,066) $ (3,744) $ (9,396) Stock-based compensation 1,075 1,119 1,166 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (3,991) $ (2,625) $ (8,230) EBITDA adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization $ 1,109 $ 1,076 $ 1,081 Non-GAAP interest income and other, net (434) (435) (671) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes 105 39 34 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,211) $ (1,945) $ (7,786)









*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,193 $ 47,544 Accounts receivable, net 7,350 10,075 Inventories 3,357 3,968 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,104 3,138 Total current assets 59,004 64,725 Property and equipment, net 7,656 5,997 Operating lease right of use assets 4,929 4,725 Other assets, net 1,813 2,115 Goodwill 18,407 18,407 Total assets $ 91,809 $ 95,969 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 3,821 $ 2,416 Accrued liabilities and current portion of long-term liabilities 8,347 9,692 Current portion of income taxes payable 182 189 Total current liabilities 12,350 12,297 Long-term liabilities, net of current portion 970 1,373 Deposit liability 13,683 13,781 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,777 2,567 Income taxes payable, net of current portion 981 939 Total liabilities 30,761 30,957 Redeemable non-controlling interest 27,692 28,214 Total Pixelworks, Inc. shareholders' equity 9,450 12,541 Non-controlling interest 23,906 24,257 Total shareholders' equity 33,356 36,798 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity $ 91,809 $ 95,969

