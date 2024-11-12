Pixelworks Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

News provided by

Pixelworks, Inc.

Nov 12, 2024, 16:05 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 12% sequentially
  • GAAP gross margin expanded more than 50 basis points sequentially and 800 basis point year-over-year to 51.2%, primarily driven by favorable product mix and lower overhead expenses
  • Entered into multi-year, multi-title agreement with Universal Pictures to bring TrueCut Motion™ technology to the theatrical releases of future Universal titles
  • DreamWorks Animation's The Wild Robot was released globally by Universal Pictures to premium large format theaters in TrueCut Motion format
  • Pixelworks Shanghai subsidiary received provincial and national-level recognition with the "Little Giant" certification, a designation for leading enterprises in China that have significant growth potential
  • Pixelworks retains Morgan Stanley as financial advisor to assist with reviewing potential strategic options specific to inbound interest in the Company's Pixelworks Shanghai subsidiary

"Third quarter results reflected our expectations for moderate sequential improvement as we continue to work through the previously communicated headwinds in our mobile business," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. "Gross margin expanded sequentially and year-over-year to over 51%, while operating expenses decreased as we realized the initial benefits of our previously implemented cost reduction actions.

"Highlighting the most recent milestone for our TrueCut Motion platform, during the quarter we secured a multi-year agreement with Universal Pictures to utilize our industry-leading motion grading technology to enhance the visual experience of several major theatrical releases. Within our mobile business, we recently completed production qualification of our next-generation, flagship mobile visual processor. After successfully meeting or exceeding all performance metrics, we are now engaged with multiple customers on smartphone programs targeted for launch in the coming year. Separately, we are also engaged in customer evaluations for a cost-down version of an existing mobile visual processor that offers unique visual enhancement features. This newly optimized solution addresses broader use-cases, in addition to mobile gaming, as we aim to expand our served target market in higher unit volume mid- and entry-level smartphones.

"In summary, our team has continued to execute well toward overcoming recent challenges and positioning our mobile business for a return to growth in 2025. We currently have a strong pipeline of new program opportunities for our latest visual processor solutions, and we expect to maintain a high level of engagement activity over the next several quarters. We anticipate our previous and continuing cost reduction actions will contribute to meaningful improvement in our operating results as we drive renewed top-line momentum in mobile."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $9.5 million, compared to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The sequential increase in third quarter revenue was driven by increased sales in the home and enterprise market, while the year-over-year decrease primarily reflected the previously discussed headwinds in the Company's mobile business.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2024 was 51.2%, compared to 50.7% in the second quarter of 2024 and 42.9% in the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 GAAP operating expenses were $13.5 million, compared to $15.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $14.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter 2024 gross profit margin was 51.3%, compared to 51.0% in the second quarter of 2024 and 43.1% in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter 2024 non-GAAP operating expenses were $12.4 million, compared to $12.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $13.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $8.1 million, or ($0.14) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $10.1 million, or ($0.17) per share, in the second quarter of 2024, and a GAAP net loss of $7.0 million, or ($0.12) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Note, the Company refers to "net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc." as "net loss".

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $7.1 million, or ($0.12) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $7.7 million, or ($0.13) per share, in the second quarter of 2024, and a non-GAAP net loss of $5.7 million, or ($0.10) per share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2024 was a negative $6.3 million, compared to a negative $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 and a negative $5.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

Business Outlook

The Company's current business outlook, including guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024, will be discussed as part of the scheduled conference call.

Conference Call Information

Pixelworks will host a conference call today, November 12, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. To join the conference call via phone, analysts and investors should dial +1-888-596-4144 and enter the following conference ID: 3689417; international participants should dial +1 646-968-2525 and enter the same conference ID. Additionally, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.pixelworks.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, November 19, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing +1-800-770-2030 and using passcode 3689417.

Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine, TrueCut Motion and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP gross profit margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, which exclude stock-based compensation expense and restructuring expense which are both required under GAAP. The press release also makes reference to and reconciles GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA, which Pixelworks defines as GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. before interest income and other, net, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, as well as the specific items listed above.

Pixelworks management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business and establish its operational goals, review its operations on a period-to-period basis, for compensation evaluations, to measure performance, and for budgeting and resource allocation. Pixelworks management believes it is useful for the Company and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information and non-GAAP financial measures to help assess the performance of Pixelworks' continuing business and to evaluate Pixelworks' future prospects. These non-GAAP measures, when reviewed together with the GAAP financial information, provide additional transparency and information for comparison and analysis of operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items to facilitate management's review of the comparability of our core operating results on a period-to-period basis.

Because the Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial results as presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included in this earnings release which is available in the investor relations section of the Pixelworks website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about expected adoption rates for our mobile visual processors (both flagship and cost-down versions), expansion of our mobile visual processor products into mid- to low-tier smartphones, expected adoption of our TrueCut Motion technology by Universal Studios and other motion picture studios, continued performance of our home and enterprise business, and expected cost savings. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of this release, including any projections of revenue or other financial items or any statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: the actual adoption of TrueCut Motion technology by the motion picture industry; the actual performance of the smartphone market; our ability to execute on our strategy; competitive factors, such as rival chip architectures, introduction or traction by competing designs, or pricing pressures; the success of our products in expanding markets; current global economic challenges; changes in the digital display and projection markets; seasonality in the consumer electronics market;  our efforts to achieve profitability from operations; our limited financial resources; and our ability to attract and retain key personnel. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[Financial Tables Follow] 

PIXELWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue, net

$                 9,527

$                 8,535

$               16,032

$               34,116

$               39,603

Cost of revenue (1)

4,648

4,209

9,150

16,797

22,870

Gross profit

4,879

4,326

6,882

17,319

16,733

Operating expenses:




Research and development (2)

8,405

7,943

8,752

24,421

23,925

Selling, general and administrative (3)

5,016

5,722

5,776

16,272

17,316

Restructuring

90

1,403

1,493

Total operating expenses

13,511

15,068

14,528

42,186

41,241

Loss from operations

(8,632)

(10,742)

(7,646)

(24,867)

(24,508)

Interest income and other, net

296

327

471

1,057

1,615

Loss before income taxes

(8,336)

(10,415)

(7,175)

(23,810)

(22,893)

Provision for income taxes

125

32

158

262

318

Net loss

(8,461)

(10,447)

(7,333)

(24,072)

(23,211)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interests and redeemable non-controlling interests

320

298

334

716

779

Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.

$               (8,141)

$             (10,149)

$               (6,999)

$             (23,356)

$             (22,432)

Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted

$                 (0.14)

$                 (0.17)

$                 (0.12)

$                 (0.40)

$                 (0.40)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

58,717

58,151

56,410

58,116

55,917

——————




(1) Includes:




Stock-based compensation

13

10

21

41

67

Restructuring

16

16

(2) Includes stock-based compensation

327

316

452

973

1,470

(3) Includes stock-based compensation

702

599

779

2,028

2,140

PIXELWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP  FINANCIAL  INFORMATION *
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit




GAAP gross profit

$                 4,879

$                 4,326

$                 6,882

$               17,319

$               16,733

Stock-based compensation

13

10

21

41

67

Restructuring

16

16

Total reconciling items included in gross profit

13

26

21

57

67

Non-GAAP gross profit

$                 4,892

$                 4,352

$                 6,903

$               17,376

$               16,800

Non-GAAP gross profit margin

51.3 %

51.0 %

43.1 %

50.9 %

42.4 %






Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses




GAAP operating expenses

$               13,511

$               15,068

$               14,528

$               42,186

$               41,241

Reconciling item included in research and development:




Stock-based compensation

327

316

452

973

1,470

Reconciling items included in selling, general and administrative:




Stock-based compensation

702

599

779

2,028

2,140

Restructuring

90

1,403

1,493

Total reconciling items included in operating expenses

1,119

2,318

1,231

4,494

3,610

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$               12,392

$               12,750

$               13,297

$               37,692

$               37,631






Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.




GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.

$               (8,141)

$             (10,149)

$               (6,999)

$             (23,356)

$             (22,432)

Reconciling items included in gross profit

13

26

21

57

67

Reconciling items included in operating expenses

1,119

2,318

1,231

4,494

3,610

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(74)

74

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.

$               (7,083)

$               (7,731)

$               (5,747)

$             (18,805)

$             (18,755)






Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted

$                 (0.12)

$                 (0.13)

$                 (0.10)

$                 (0.32)

$                 (0.34)






Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

58,717

58,151

56,410

58,116

55,917






*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP  NET LOSS PER SHARE *
(Figures may not sum due to rounding)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2024

2024

2023

2024

2023



Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share



Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.




















GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.

$     (0.14)

$     (0.14)

$     (0.17)

$     (0.17)

$     (0.12)

$     (0.12)

$     (0.40)

$     (0.40)

$     (0.40)

$     (0.40)

Reconciling items included in gross profit

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Reconciling items included in operating expenses

0.02

0.02

0.04

0.04

0.02

0.02

0.08

0.08

0.06

0.06

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.

$     (0.12)

$     (0.12)

$     (0.13)

$     (0.13)

$     (0.10)

$     (0.10)

$     (0.32)

$     (0.32)

$     (0.34)

$     (0.34)






















*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP  GROSS PROFIT MARGIN *
(Figures may not sum due to rounding)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margin









GAAP gross profit margin

51.2 %

50.7 %

42.9 %

50.8 %

42.3 %

Stock-based compensation

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.2 %

Restructuring

— %

0.2 %

— %

0.0 %

— %

Total reconciling items included in gross profit

0.1 %

0.3 %

0.1 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

Non-GAAP gross profit margin

51.3 %

51.0 %

43.1 %

50.9 %

42.4 %











*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP  FINANCIAL  INFORMATION *
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. and adjusted EBITDA




GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.

$            (8,141)

$          (10,149)

$            (6,999)

$          (23,356)

$          (22,432)

Stock-based compensation

1,042

925

1,252

3,042

3,677

Restructuring

90

1,419

1,509

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(74)

74

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.

$            (7,083)

$            (7,731)

$            (5,747)

$          (18,805)

$          (18,755)

EBITDA adjustments:




Depreciation and amortization

$                 920

$              1,059

$              1,053

$              3,088

$              3,211

Non-GAAP interest income and other, net

(296)

(327)

(471)

(1,057)

(1,615)

Non-GAAP provision  (benefit)  for income taxes

199

(42)

158

262

318

Adjusted EBITDA

$            (6,260)

$            (7,041)

$            (5,007)

$          (16,512)

$          (16,841)






*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

September 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$                    28,830

$                   47,544

Accounts receivable, net

4,497

10,075

Inventories

4,398

3,968

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,009

3,138

Total current assets

39,734

64,725

Property and equipment, net

7,600

5,997

Operating lease right of use assets

3,953

4,725

Other assets, net

1,436

2,115

Goodwill

18,407

18,407

Total assets

$                    71,130

$                   95,969

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$                      1,944

$                     2,416

Accrued liabilities and current portion of long-term liabilities

7,753

9,692

Current portion of income taxes payable

199

189

Total current liabilities

9,896

12,297

Long-term liabilities, net of current portion

533

1,373

Deposit liability

13,422

13,781

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

2,065

2,567

Income taxes payable, net of current portion

1,052

939

Total liabilities

26,968

30,957

Redeemable non-controlling interest

28,513

28,214

Total Pixelworks, Inc. shareholders' equity (deficit)

(8,029)

12,541

Non-controlling interest

23,678

24,257

Total shareholders' equity

15,649

36,798

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity

$                    71,130

$                   95,969

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Pixelworks to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12

Pixelworks to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, will release its third quarter 2024...
"The Wild Robot" from DreamWorks Animation to be Released with TrueCut Motion

"The Wild Robot" from DreamWorks Animation to be Released with TrueCut Motion

Pixelworks announced today that The Wild Robot from DreamWorks Animation will be presented with TrueCut Motion™ technology on premium screens...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Semiconductors

Semiconductors

Electronic Components

Electronic Components

Film and Motion Picture

Film and Motion Picture

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics