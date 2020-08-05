Pizza Chain Little Caesars® Continues Global Growth with First Stores in Colombia

DETROIT, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars Pizza, the third largest pizza chain in the world*, is continuing its international expansion with its first restaurants in Colombia. The global brand, which currently operates in 27 countries and territories, including in Peru and Chile in South America, will open two stores in Bogotá this month. The restaurants in Colombia are owned and operated by LCPZ Colombia S.A.S., which is part of the Pequeño Caesarmex family of companies, which also owns and operates Little Caesars locations in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. The first two restaurants in Bogotá will be located in the San Cipriano and Prado Veraniego neighborhoods.

"As we continue to expand our global footprint, we are thrilled to bring Little Caesars Pizza to Colombia," said Paula Vissing, Senior Vice President of International for Little Caesars Pizza. "The pizza market is expected to grow nearly 20 percent in Latin America over the next several years, and Colombia represents a very important new market for us in the region. We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with LCPZ Colombia to introduce the brand in Bogotá."

Little Caesars Pizza's signature HOT-N-READY® model gives customers the easy and quick option to simply stop in and carry out a selection of freshly made, great tasting pizzas and side items without waiting or ordering ahead. This model limits both contact and time spent in store. Additionally, in Colombia, the location in San Cipriano will also feature a drive-thru pick-up window where customers can purchase HOT-N-READY® menu items without leaving their cars.

"Little Caesars is a family owned company and one of our top priorities will always be the health and safety of our customers and crew," continues Vissing. "The HOT-N-READY model provides customers a great tasting pizza at an everyday affordable price. Now more than ever it is important to offer customers a safe and satisfying meal option for their families."

Additionally, pizzas are baked in 245-degree (Celsius) ovens and only handled with sanitized tools after baking. Around the world, the chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning frequently touched surfaces including door handles, countertops, phones, and cash registers. The stores will also have plexiglass shields on the counter, require face coverings for crew members, and enforce social distancing in lobby areas.

The menu in Colombia will feature several HOT-N-READY® large pizzas including pepperoni, cheese and ham. Other delicious offerings include a Hula Hawaiian pizza and the 4-N-1 pizza, which has four unique and delicious topping combinations on the pizza: cheese; pepperoni; pepperoni and Italian sausage; and pepperoni, green pepper and ham. Chicken wings and Little Caesars signature Crazy Bread® will also be available. All pizzas on the menu are large, 36cm.

Over the past several years, Little Caesars Pizza has increased its international presence by opening restaurants in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Canada, the Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. In 2019, Little Caesars opened in Spain, India, and Barbados. Little Caesars has aggressive plans to continue growth throughout the world and is actively seeking interested entrepreneurs eager to join a world-famous pizza brand. Start-up requirements and requests for information may be made at https://international.littlecaesars.com/

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS® PIZZA

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

*Third largest pizza chain in the world – based on net number of stores in 2019

