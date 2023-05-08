Pizza Guys Sees Future Success in Texas

Pizza Franchise expects 185 new locations in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Guys , a Sacramento-founded pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, high-quality food, has announced a Texas-based development plan. Driven by their passion to provide excellent food and exceptional customer service, the franchise is looking to develop nearly 200 new locations throughout the state of Texas and is searching for qualified partners who are ready to bring Pizza Guys to their community.

Pizza Guys plans on opening up to 66 stores to the Dallas/Fort Worth area, 71 stores to the Houston area, 26 stores to the San Antonio area, and 23 stores to the Austin area. Franchisees who sign on with Pizza Guys by the end of 2023 will receive 50% off the initial franchising fee as well as 6 months of no royalty fees.

"I am immensely proud of our franchisees and the success of our team so far," said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and co-founder of Pizza Guys. "We look forward to partnering with new franchisees all across Texas who can help share our delicious food and embrace Pizza Guys in their community."

Home of the specialty pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily, and use only fresh, high-quality ingredients. Without compromising quality, Pizza Guys offers deals to meet every budget, and is looking for community-oriented franchisees to continue practicing these values.

"Our brand has been thriving across the Pizza Guys network because we have been able to keep providing our customers with access to trustworthy and delicious food offerings. Customizable restaurant options have become exponentially more popular since customers prefer the autonomy of creating what they're craving over ordering the same thing," Nejad said. "Franchisees are now even able to add our virtual brands, Calzone life and Pizza Piatta, to their restaurants in order to provide additional dining options for customers. We can't wait to bring these same offerings to Texas communities."

For almost 37 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction. The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with customer-oriented business people that want to grow through franchising.

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has 85 stores open and operating across three states. For more information about Pizza Guys' franchising opportunity, please visit: https://www.pizzaguys.com/

SOURCE Pizza Guys