This marks Pizza Hut's latest crust innovation alongside new "For the Love of Hut Crust" program offering consumers a chance to win big

PLANO, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pizza Hut announces its latest innovation in crust as part of its Hut Crust platform. Introducing the new Crispy Parm Pan Pizza, available nationwide at participating locations starting at $10 1 for a medium, 1-topping pizza. This all-new pizza takes Pizza Hut's iconic Original Pan Pizza that fans have loved since 1980 and makes it even more indulgent with the addition of crispy parmesan on the outer crust and extra cheese on the entire pizza. It's crispy on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside, highly craveable and unmistakably Pizza Hut.

PIZZA HUT DEBUTS NEW CRISPY PARM PAN PIZZA AND TURNS CRUST LEAVERS INTO CRUST LOVERS

When it comes to pizza, crust might just be the ultimate hot take. On one side: the crust lovers who savor every bite. On the other: those who leave it behind - with nearly 19% of consumers saying they skip the crust altogether2. Pizza Hut believes the right crust can change minds, and the new Crispy Parm Pan Pizza is poised to do just that. To celebrate its new crust innovation, Pizza Hut is launching "For the Love of Hut Crust," a new program inviting crust lovers and crust leavers to officially declare where they stand when it comes to crust preferences. Share your take on social media with an Instagram or TikTok post and head to www.pizzahutcrust.com for a chance to win free crust for a year.3

The "For the Love of Hut Crust" debut builds upon Pizza Hut's Hut Crust platform, celebrating the bold, recognizable crusts that have defined the brand for generations. Pizza Hut recently introduced its first-of-its-kind Hut Crust Connoisseur awarded to the ultimate crust lover. Now, the brand aims to convert crust leavers into crust lovers with a chance to win free pizza and an array of delicious crust options.

"Crust has always been at the heart of what makes Pizza Hut iconic. With its bold, parmesan-baked edge, we are confident the Crispy Parm Pan Pizza is a crust that can change minds and turn everyone into a crust lover," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "As we continue to build our Hut Crust platform, 'For the Love of Hut Crust' celebrates crust lovers everywhere, from lifelong fans to new converts discovering what they've been missing."

The Crispy Parm Pan Pizza is available to order now starting at $101 for a medium, 1-topping pizza on the Pizza Hut app, online, or in-store at participating locations nationwide. For the latest announcements and promotions from Pizza Hut, visit https://www.pizzahut.com/ and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube @PizzaHut.

1 Limited time offer at participating locations only. Additional charge for extra toppings, extra cheese, and recipe pizza upgrade. Includes medium pizza. Available in large for additional cost. Product availability, prices & participation vary. Priced higher in some locations, including CA. Taxes, tip & fees extra.

2 YouGov, 2023. Pizza Poll Results. https://yougov.com/en-us/articles/45715-americans-favorite-pizza-topping-pepperoni-poll

3 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. 18+ years or older. Begins 5:00 a.m. ET on May 27, 2026 and ends at 7:00 p.m. ET on June 15, 2026. Prize/Odds: Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules located at https://www.pizzahutcrust.com/rules

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, and is a global leader in the pizza category with nearly 20,000 restaurants in more than 110 markets and territories. The brand has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original Pan® and Original Stuffed Crust® pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order, and today Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders. In addition, Pizza Hut has Hut Rewards®, the brand's loyalty program in the U.S. that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. Leveraging its global presence, Pizza Hut also works to positively impact restaurant employees, the communities they serve and the environment through commitments across three priority areas: More Equity, Less Carbon and Better Packaging.

Media Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

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SOURCE Pizza Hut