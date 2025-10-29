PIZZA HUT CELEBRATES “HALLO-WINGS” BY SCARING THE COMPETITION

Pizza Hut Haunts Wingstop by Deploying a Fleet of Out-of-Home Locations at Wingstop Headquarters and Stores Designed to Remind the World Pizza Hut is an Authority in Both Pizza and Wings

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Pizza Hut is turning Halloween into Hallo-WINGS as it deploys various spooky tactics to scare the competition and remind wing lovers of its Wing Wednesday deal: 20 'Lil Wings for $10.

Today in Dallas, Pizza Hut dropped out-of-home placements with messages designed to frighten the competition. From "Wings? Stop." to "No One Out Wings the Hut", the new digital and mobile billboards provide guests with a reminder about its delicious wing offerings and deals. Additionally, to keep the scares coming, Pizza Hut will be dropping news about its Lil' Wings promotion into Reddit threads where users have shared their wing complaints from other restaurants.

The Pizza Hut 20 Lil' Wings for $10 deal is available every Wednesday from now through the end of the year. Fans can also get ahead of the Halloween rush by pre-ordering the Big Dinner Boxi, the perfect deal to feed a crowd over the holiday weekend.

Wing Wednesday hits every week, but Pizza Hut keeps the deals going with daily Hut Hookups, a lineup of exclusive offers to keep hooking pizza lovers up all week long:

Monday: Melts Monday - Get any of our 4 full Melts on Mondays only for $4.99 each ii

Tuesday : $3 Personal Pan Pizza - Enjoy a 1-topping Personal Pan Pizza for $3 each, every Tuesday iii

: $3 Personal Pan Pizza - Enjoy a 1-topping Personal Pan Pizza for $3 each, every Tuesday Wednesday: Wing Wednesday - Buy 20 of our Lil' Wings for $10iv

For more information or to order, visit www.pizzahut.com. Because when it comes to wings, Wednesday belongs to Pizza Hut.

i Includes 2 medium 1 topping pizzas, breadsticks, and 8 count boneless wings. Additional charge for large pizza upgrade, extra toppings, extra cheese, pasta, bone-in wings, stick upgrade, and dipping sauce. Availability of fried wings and flavors may vary. Not available on Stuffed Crust. Product availability, prices & participation vary. Priced higher in some locations, including CA. Taxes, tip & fees not included.

ii Offer valid on Mondays at participating locations only while supplies last. Full Melt size only. Additional charge for extra dipping sauce. Recipes only; no substitutions. Limit 4 Melts per customer. Product availability, prices and participation vary. Taxes, tip and fees not included. Not combinable with other offers.

iii Offer valid on carryout orders on Tuesdays at participating locations only while supplies last. Additional charge for extra toppings and extra cheese. Available with marinara sauce only. Limit 6 per customer. Product availability, prices & participation vary. Taxes, tip, & fees not included.

iv Limited time only. Offer valid for bone-in Lil' Wings on Wednesdays only at participating locations. Availability of fried wings and flavors may vary. Additional charge for dipping sauce. Limit 6 orders per customer. Product availability, prices & participation vary. Taxes, tip & delivery fees not included.

