Following its March Madness debut, Hut Rewards is designed to bring more under one roof by combining everyday value with member-only experiences.

PLANO, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut just relaunched its Hut Rewards program, evolving it into a new, next-generation membership designed to deliver ongoing value, exclusive access and new experiences for customers.

PIZZA HUT INTRODUCES NEW HUT REWARDS, EVOLVING LOYALTY INTO A MEMBERSHIP THAT DELIVERS MORE VALUE AND ACCESS

At a time when consumers are looking for more than traditional points programs, Hut Rewards is designed to consistently pay off by bringing more under one roof. The program is created to evolve over time, giving members more ways to earn points on eligible purchases, reach rewards faster through challenges and bonus opportunities, explore an expanded catalog, and unlock exclusive experiences perks designed to feel distinctly member-only.

March Madness served as the first large-scale demonstration of what Hut Rewards is built to unlock, bringing together membership, culture, and exclusivity at scale. During the campaign, Pizza Hut executed in-app swag drops exclusively for members, including a limited-edition Space Jam x Pizza Hut merchandise collection tied to the 30th anniversary that sold out completely. Through moments like this, Pizza Hut showed how Hut Rewards does not just offer opportunities to earn points from purchases, but ongoing access to cultural experiences and exclusive perks that extend beyond the transaction.

"Hut Rewards has evolved beyond a points-based membership to a platform built to unlock ongoing value and access for our fans," said Ashley Travis, Head of Growth Marketing at Pizza Hut. "During March Madness, we saw our vision come to life by offering exclusive, member-only Space Jam merchandise drops and interactive digital games that drove consumers to the Pizza Hut app and brought more energy to this program. With Hut Rewards, we are giving fans more ways to feed good times, engage beyond the transaction, and be part of what's next for Pizza Hut."

Customers can join Hut Rewards for free through the Pizza Hut app or online, earning points on eligible purchases and redeeming rewards on digital orders, in addition to unlocking exclusive, member-first experiences.

For more information and to enroll in Hut Rewards, visit https://www.pizzahut.com/account/create-account and stay connected on the latest announcements and promotions from Pizza Hut at https://www.pizzahut.com/ and on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @PizzaHut.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, and is a global leader in the pizza category with nearly 20,000 restaurants in more than 110 markets and territories. The brand has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original Pan® and Original Stuffed Crust® pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order, and today Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders. In addition, Pizza Hut has Hut Rewards®, the brand's loyalty program in the U.S. that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. Leveraging its global presence, Pizza Hut also works to positively impact restaurant employees, the communities they serve and the environment through commitments across three priority areas: More Equity, Less Carbon and Better Packaging.

Media Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

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SOURCE Pizza Hut