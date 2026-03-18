Fans that join the Hut Rewards program can play along each week of the tournament for a chance to win limited-edition merch and free pizza for a year**

PLANO, Texas , March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With basketball taking over screens nationwide, Pizza Hut – the Official Pizza Partner of March Madness® – is kicking off the tournament with limited edition menu items featuring new recipes and a pop-culture partnership built for game-day gatherings.

Pizza Hut Goes Full-Court Press for March Madness® with Slam-Dunk Space Jam™ Collab and New Menu Drop Pizza Hut Goes Full-Court Press for March Madness® with Slam-Dunk Space Jam™ Collab and New Menu Drop

In honor of the 30th anniversary of Space Jam, Pizza Hut is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) for a limited-time collaboration that brings basketball, nostalgia and fan-favorite food together. At the center of the partnership is the Space Jam™ x Triple Treat Box®, a game-day bundle designed to feed the whole squad.

Starting at $21.99, the Space Jam™ x Triple Treat Box® includes two medium pizzas made with Pizza Hut's new Hand Tossed crust, plus breadsticks and cinnamon sticks — all served in limited-edition Space Jam packaging. The bundle is available now for a limited time at PizzaHut.com or in the app *.

Throughout the tournament, fans can unlock even more ways to engage through Pizza Hut's Hut Rewards loyalty program. While broader updates to the program will roll out throughout the month, members who join during March Madness® will receive first alerts and access to exclusive Space Jam–themed merchandise drops, available in limited quantities during the campaign. From a Space Jam letterman jacket to a warmup jacket and jersey, the Space Jam x Pizza Hut collection is available for free exclusively to Hut Rewards members**.

"There's no better way for Pizza Hut to feed buzzer-beating good times than during the most exciting stretch in basketball," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "Partnering with WBDGCP to showcase Space Jam allows us to tap into the culture and nostalgia that generations of fans love, while bringing something new and unexpected to game night. Whether you're the seasoned commissioner leading your friends' bracket draft or watching just for the mascots, Pizza Hut is proud to help feed good times for the most passionate fans all tournament long."

Fans can also compete to be one of ten winners of the ultimate prize of free pizza for a year by playing Pizza Hut's interactive Space Jam–inspired digital games launching March 15th through the tournament, ending April 7th. Hut Rewards is giving fans another reason to tune in, play along and celebrate the biggest moments of March Madness® with Pizza Hut. Fans can head to pizzahut.com/hutrewards to sign up and learn more about in-app promotions**.

The campaign builds on Pizza Hut's latest menu innovation: its new Hand Tossed recipe, now part of the brand's Hut Crust lineup showcasing Pizza Hut's new and improved Hand-Tossed pizza – the brand's first update to the recipe in over a decade. To mark the launch, Pizza Hut is offering a crave worthy deal of $10 large three-topping pizza on any of its three crust options, available nationwide for a limited time.

Fans may also spot Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny popping up in the real world during Rabbit Season. The pair will make special appearances at the Pizza Hut stage at the March Madness Men's Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate from April 3rd-6th, along with a few surprise events throughout the month.

In the meantime, fans can get in the game by enjoying the limited-edition Space Jam™ Triple Treat Box® from Pizza Hut, celebrating the upcoming anniversary of Space Jam™ – three tiers, one legendary collab.

As fans gather to watch buzzer-beaters, bracket-busters and championship dreams unfold, Pizza Hut is serving up more ways to make every game a win. Fans can order the limited-edition Space Jam™ x Triple Treat Box® at participating locations nationwide, at www.PizzaHut.com or in the app on March 14 while supplies last.

*Limited time only. Includes 2 medium 1-topping pizzas. Additional charge for more than 1 pizza topping, Pan & extra cheese. Additional charge for select dessert options & cheese stick upgrade. Product availability (including special packaging), prices & participation vary. Priced higher in some locations, including CA. Taxes, tip & delivery fees not included. The Pizza Hut name, logos & related marks are trademarks of Pizza Hut, LLC. © 2026 Pizza Hut, LLC. © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 18+. Must be a member of the Hut Rewards® program to participate. Promotion begins 3/15/2026 and ends 4/7/2026. Void where prohibited. Free pizza for a year awarded as gift cards. Terms and conditions apply. See official rules at pizzahut.com/hutrewards.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, and is a global leader in the pizza category with nearly 20,000 restaurants in more than 110 markets and territories. The brand has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original Pan® and Original Stuffed Crust® pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order, and today Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders. In addition, Pizza Hut has Hut Rewards®, the brand's loyalty program in the U.S. that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. Leveraging its global presence, Pizza Hut also works to positively impact restaurant employees, the communities they serve and the environment through commitments across three priority areas: More Equity, Less Carbon and Better Packaging.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

SPACE JAM and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)

Media Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

[email protected]

SOURCE Pizza Hut