PIZZA HUT LAUNCHES HUT CRUST PLATFORM FOR CRUST LOVERS & SETS OUT TO HIRE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND HUT CRUST CONNOISSEUR

This Pi Day, Pizza Hut announces it is on the hunt for a real, paid gig: Hut Crust Connoisseur1, a first-of-its-kind project created to celebrate the people who love pizza crust most. The Hut Crust Connoisseur becomes the official guardian of the Hut Crust platform, responsible for tasting and testing all new crust innovations to ensure they meet Pizza Hut's iconic standards. Yes, that means literally getting paid to eat pizza crust – and a $31,415.92 payment + free pizza for a year3. To be considered for the gig, pizza lovers must try Pizza Hut's new Hand-Tossed pizza recipe and post an honest review on Instagram using #pizzahutcrust #pizzahut_contest and "Hut Crust Connoisseur" in the social media post sharing what they thought of the crust. Applicants then head to pizzahutcrust.com to submit a link to their review as their official application.

The Hut Crust platform shines a spotlight on Pizza Hut's new and improved Hand-Tossed pizza – the brand's first update to the recipe in over a decade. The refreshed crust delivers a lighter, airier bite with just the right balance of softness and crisp, bringing a modern upgrade to a classic while staying true to what fans love most about Pizza Hut.

To bring Hut Crust to life, Pizza Hut is launching a new national campaign set to a remake of iconic disco anthem "Hot Stuff," reimagined as "Hut Crust." The spot opens on an indulgent close-up of golden, crispy Hand-Tossed crust as the beat kicks in, layering craveable pizza beauty shots with lyrics celebrating the crust fans can't stop singing about. You can view the spot here.

"Crust is the heart of a great pizza, and fans have been asking for more ways to celebrate it," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "With Hut Crust, we're not only introducing a new Hand-Tossed recipe that elevates a fan favorite, but we're also offering a $10 large three-topping deal that gives people real value every time they order. And for those who live for crust, the new Hut Crust Connoisseur is a dream come true – a way to get paid for tasting and loving crust every day."

These iconic Hut Crusts represent the flavors and textures that have defined the brand for decades, and the new Hand-Tossed proves Pizza Hut isn't just honoring its legacy – it's evolving it. Whether longtime fans are revisiting their favorite order or first-timers are discovering what sets Pizza Hut apart, Pi Day makes it easier than ever to celebrate pizza's most important element.

Fans can order the $10 Any 3-Topping Hut Crust deal at participating locations nationwide or at www.PizzaHut.com while supplies last.2

1To be considered for the Hut Crust Connoisseur, submit your hand-tossed pizza review to www.pizzahutcrust.com. Reviews can be submitted for two weeks, from March 11th – 25th. Pizza Hut will evaluate submissions and select the Hut Crust Connoisseur based on the quality, passion, and thoughtfulness of each review.

2Limited time offer at select participating locations only. Max 3 toppings. Additional charge for Original Stuffed Crust®, Pan, or extra cheese/toppings. Not available on Big New Yorker. Priced higher in some locations, including CA. Taxes, tip, and delivery fees not included. Exclusions apply.

3Year's worth of pizza to be awarded in two (2) $260 gift cards.

