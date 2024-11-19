PIZZA HUT LAUNCHES “PIZZA WINE” – A TOMATO WINE AS BOLD AS YOUR FAVORITE SLICE

Pizza Hut® Brings Together a Dynamic Holiday Pairing with the Return of the Triple Treat Box® and New Limited-Edition Tomato Wine

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Pizza Hut is elevating the art of holiday hosting and gifting with a twist on an iconic pairing: pizza and wine. For the first time ever, Pizza Hut is stepping into the wine business by launching a pizza wine*—a unique, limited-edition tomato wine that captures the essence of your favorite slice in every sip. To make any holiday gathering even more festive, Pizza Hut is also bringing back its beloved Triple Treat Box® starting at just $19.99 at participating locations nationwide**. This holiday-ready meal, featuring two medium one-topping pizzas, breadsticks or cheese sticks (for an upcharge), and a choice of dessert, comes packaged in a festive, holiday-themed box perfect for any gathering. Pizza Hut unveils their innovative take on the pizza and wine duo to help guests show up as the holiday hero to any party with the Triple Treat Box in one hand and "pizza wine" in the other.

Crafted from ripe, juicy tomatoes and infused with natural basil, Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut is made in partnership with Kansas-based Irvine's Just Beyond Paradise Winery, a family-owned vineyard renowned for its creativity and passion. The wine offers an aromatic blend of fresh herbs and spices with rich, sun-ripened tomato notes and a subtle hint of toasted oak – reminiscent of a perfectly baked pizza crust. While crafted from tomatoes, the wine delivers a tasting similar to a white wine when enjoyed chilled. Paired with any classic Pizza Hut® pizza, including the signature one-topping pizzas that come in the festive Triple Treat Box, the new wine transforms each bite into an unforgettable tasting experience, ideal for any holiday soiree.

"The holidays are a time for many gatherings, but often the gift of a bottle of wine can feel expected. Why not be the one to bring the pizza party with the gift of pizza wine and a Triple Treat Box designed to ignite fun and conversation," said Pizza Hut's Director of Advertising, Elyse Slayton. "As a brand who has pioneered many firsts in the industry, we took a beloved, classic pairing of pizza and red wine and flipped it on its head as we aim to spark intrigue and create a more memorable holiday pizza party."

Pizza Hut is offering a limited-edition gift set, which includes a bottle of Pizza Hut's new wine, two Pizza Hut branded wine glasses, and a wine opener – an ideal present for foodies and wine enthusiasts alike. This thoughtful gift set makes holiday gatherings even more special and can be paired perfectly with Pizza Hut's festive Triple Treat Box. Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut ($25) (minimum purchase of two bottles required) and the limited-edition gift set ($60) are both available starting today, exclusively at www.irvinewinery.com/pizzahut. The Triple Treat Box is available at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide starting at $19.99 and can be purchased on www.pizzahut.com and through the Pizza Hut app.

* Tomato Wine with natural flavors and vegetable juice for color. Must be 21 to purchase Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut (www.pizzahut.com). All sales shipped and will be verified as being received by an individual that is 21 years of age.

** Limited time only. Additional charge for more than 1 pizza topping, Pan & extra cheese. Additional charge for select dessert options & cheese stick upgrade. Product availability (including special holiday packaging), prices & participation vary. Priced higher in some locations, including CA. Taxes, tip & delivery fees not included.

