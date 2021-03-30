Pizza Hut Launches The Hut Lane -- A Digital-First Carryout Option

As customer preferences shifted during the early months of the pandemic, Pizza Hut adapted to offer a way for customers to place digital orders without ever having to leave their vehicles. The Hut Lane represents the next evolution of this breakthrough experience, offering safety, convenience and speed without customers ever having to park their cars.

"We are giving our customers a variety of options to optimize their pizza-eating experience as we build on our business momentum," said Nicolas Burquier, Chief Customer & Operations Officer, Pizza Hut. "Not only do we offer industry-leading, innovative menu items that are only available at Pizza Hut, we also offer several digital-first pick-up options for our customers, and The Hut Lane is a great example of that."

The Hut Lane service can be accessed through the Pizza Hut app and pizzahut.com and is also available for those placing orders over the phone. Upon arrival, customers can simply pull up to the dedicated window, grab their order and go. If The Hut Lane is not available at your local Pizza Hut, the app will automatically offer Pizza Hut's Contactless Curbside Pickup so you can still stay in your car to pick up your order.

The Hut Lane is part of the brand's long-term strategy to modernize through digital ordering and improved customer experiences, and many franchise owners seeking an edge on speed and convenience in their local markets will look to utilize this feature. As Flynn Restaurant Group recently took ownership of over 900 Pizza Hut restaurants, the franchisee plans to prioritize The Hut Lane in many of its stores going forward.

"As we transition into the Pizza Hut system, we are excited about The Hut Lane and the seamless customer experience it offers," said Ron Bellamy, Chief Improvement Officer, Flynn Restaurant Group. "We know from our QSR experience how much value a pick-up window can unlock for the business, and we plan to prioritize The Hut Lane in future builds and relocations of existing stores."

Pizza Hut is continuing to develop plans for additional Hut Lane in-store branding elements and will look to roll them out in the near future.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the U.S. by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. Additionally, restaurant locations are working to implement new health and safety procedures including advising guest-facing team members to wear single-use personal protective gear, pizza box safety seals, pre-shift temperature checks, and counter shields to increase protection between customers and employees.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap.

