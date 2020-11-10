Pizza Hut Partners With Beyond Meat® To Become First National Pizza Company To Offer A Plant-Based Meat Pizza Coast-To-Coast

This first-in the-category national launch makes plant-based meat pizzas more widely available to pizza lovers everywhere, giving consumers more choices and even more reasons to love Pizza Hut.

Packed with the bold flavor and savory satisfaction you'd expect in traditional Italian sausage, the plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage™ is one you'll have to taste to believe.2 The authentic, mouthwatering taste comes from the high-quality ingredients used, including a mix of classic Italian herbs and spices like garlic, onion, paprika and fennel seeds. The Beyond Pan Pizzas were co-created by the Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut culinary teams to deliver the signature taste of Pizza Hut's Italian pork sausage but in a plant-based option, giving fans even more ways to enjoy their Pizza Hut favorites, no sacrifice required.

The new Beyond Pan Pizzas include:

Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza: Pizza Hut's classic cheese pizza topped with plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage crumbles that feature an authentic blend of Italian seasonings, bringing a taste that's Beyond Belief TM .



Pizza Hut's classic cheese pizza topped with plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage crumbles that feature an authentic blend of Italian seasonings, bringing a taste that's Beyond Belief . The Great Beyond Pizza: A specialty pizza crafted with fresh veggie toppings that include tomatoes, sliced red onions and tangy banana peppers, served up on Pizza Hut's classic Original Pan® crust paired perfectly alongside the savory Beyond Italian Sausage.

"I'd challenge anyone to go try the new Beyond Pan Pizza and tell the difference. I shared it with friends and family, and they couldn't," said David Graves, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. "The Beyond Italian Sausage is rich, juicy and has the signature Pizza Hut flavors—pizza lovers everywhere are going to love it."

"Our partnership with Pizza Hut is a category first and together we will continue to raise the bar on game changing product innovations as we introduce the delicious taste of Beyond Meat products to pizza fans nationwide. We're thrilled to be on this journey with Pizza Hut that enables us to further increase access to better-for-you plant-based meat as we continue to expand our partnership with Yum! Brands," said Ethan Brown, CEO & Founder, Beyond Meat.

For a taste that's Beyond Belief™, Beyond Italian Sausage topping is available as a one-topping option as well as on The Great Beyond recipe pizza, served up on Pizza Hut's classic Original Pan® crust baked to golden-brown perfection that's crispy and crunchy on the outside, yet soft and buttery on the inside. Both options are also available on Original Stuffed Crust® (includes upcharge), Hand-Tossed and Thin 'N Crispy® crusts. Additional toppings can be added to each pizza for an upcharge, prices vary by location.

The Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and Great Beyond Pizza are available for a limited time while supplies last at all traditional Pizza Hut locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout and curbside pickup and at select participating Pizza Hut Express locations.3 Do your tastebuds a favor and click here to find your nearest Pizza Hut location.

This announcement comes as part of a broader collaboration between the two brands that is anchored in delivering mouthwatering, nutritious and sustainable cutting-edge innovations to pizza lovers in the U.S. and beyond. Starting today, fans in the UK will also be able to enjoy Beyond Meat pizzas at select Pizza Hut locations throughout London as part of a limited-time offering.

Since March 2020, Pizza Hut has served over 24 million contactless digital orders and welcomed several million new and re-engaged customers to their Hut Rewards loyalty program. You can stay up to date on all things Pizza Hut by following along on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the U.S. by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. Additionally, restaurant locations are working to implement new health and safety procedures including advising all guest-facing team members to wear single-use personal protective gear, pizza box safety seals, pre-shift temperature checks, and counter shields to increase protection between customers and employees.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of September 26, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contacts

Brett LeVecchio, Pizza Hut

972.338.6730 / [email protected]



1Comparison made as against the national pizza companies Papa John's, Domino's and Little Caesars in the U.S.

2Availability, prices and participation varies. While supplies last. Pizza Hut's Beyond Italian Sausage is plant-based but all Pizza Hut pizzas are prepared by team members with the same cooking tools and ovens used to prepare and serve our delicious meat-based pizzas and pastas. Beyond Italian Sausage does not contain peanuts or tree nuts. However, it does contain protein from peas, which are legumes. People with severe allergies to other legumes (such as peanuts) should be cautious when introducing pea protein into their diet because of the possibility of a pea allergy.

3Our team members do their best to accommodate contactless, curbside and other instructions, but availability may vary, and is not guaranteed. Delivery areas, charges and minimums vary. Delivery charge is not a driver tip.

