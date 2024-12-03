Pizza Hut Pilots New Restaurant Design in Plano, Texas

Located at 8605 Ohio Dr. in Plano, Texas, the restaurant includes self-service kiosks for faster order placement, cabinets for easy, contactless pick-up and a guest-facing pizza making station to showcase the quality and care that goes into every Pizza Hut pizza. In addition, the restaurant will introduce a drive-thru featuring a "Hut 'N Go™" menu that offers a select list of "ready-now" items that can be quickly ordered and picked up at the window.

As part of Pizza Hut's commitments to doing good for the planet and the communities it serves, the new location also boasts features with sustainability top of mind, including energy-efficient lighting, auto lift fryers and energy-efficient ovens with in-vent hoods and Energy Management System (EMS). More information about Pizza Hut's commitments can be found in the recently released Yum! Brands Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report at www.yum.com/impact.

"From its physical layout to its modern design and digital-forward capabilities, this new restaurant showcases Pizza Hut's legacy of innovation and unique ability to meet changing guest needs in ways that are distinctive to our brand," said Aaron Powell, Chief Executive Officer, Pizza Hut. "Beyond just serving delicious pizza, which we do very well, it's equally as critical that our guests enjoy a seamless experience with us that feels personalized to their tastes and needs. This restaurant format harnesses the power of these priorities and, as a result, creates magic that only Pizza Hut can offer."

"At Pizza Hut we are laser focused on amplifying the experience for everyone who engages with our brand, and we understand that guest experience – particularly one that combines delight with digital convenience – can be a key differentiator," said Shannon Garcia, President, Global Franchise Markets and Global Operations, Pizza Hut. "For example, the digital and tech-driven features of this restaurant design in particular – from order kiosks to self-access pick-up cabinets to the digital drive-thru menu – help guests easily guide their own journey with Pizza Hut and allow our restaurant team members to better serve them."

While the restaurant concept is a first in the U.S., it is already operational in more than 80 markets around the globe, with research showing that the new design offers an enhanced guest experience while also driving more transactions and in-restaurant traffic compared to previous formats.

"Featured in nearly 2,000 Pizza Huts worldwide, we've seen how this restaurant design brings the brand to life with a distinctive, modern exterior, an effortless blend of physical and digital touchpoints and increased human interaction around the joy of pizza. In addition, the open kitchen approach lets our guests see the magic of our team members in motion as they craft each pizza," said Joseph Call, Global Chief Development Officer, Pizza Hut.

The new restaurant replaces an older Pizza Hut format that stood at the location for 25 years. Guests who visit the restaurant will instantly notice a significant update in its exterior and interior aesthetics, which evoke a more modern look and feel.

"This location goes beyond a restaurant redesign; it embodies Pizza Hut's creativity and vision for the brand's future," said Kalen Thornton, Global Chief Brand Officer, Pizza Hut. "This opening showcases our ability to innovate and evolve, which has served our 65-year leadership in pizza culture."

