Pizza Hut Solves The Family Food Feud With All New Double It Box

Now available nationwide, the Double It Box brings families a brand-new easy dinner option with not one, but TWO medium-sized one-topping pizzas in ONE box for just $12.99. 1 That unbeatable value equates to less than $1 a slice. 2 So, whether you're trying to please a group of picky kids, a partner, roommates or in-laws, it provides more options that satisfy more opinions — all in one box – without breaking the bank.

"We get it, the whole family is home now more than usual, trying to navigate the new normal. Even when you decide that it's pizza night, the negotiations on toppings can be fierce," said George Felix, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. "With the new Double It Box, there's no compromise needed – a pizza for the kids and a pizza for the parents so everyone at the table has the power to choose the topping they want for less than a dollar a slice."

Customers can get the Double It Box or any of their favorite Pizza Hut pizzas via three contactless order offerings: delivery, carryout, or curbside pickup, for customers that want their pizza right out of the oven, but don't want to leave the safety and comfort of their car.3 Those ordering can select their preferred method when ordering over the phone, through the official Pizza Hut app or on the Pizza Hut website.

Since March 2020, Pizza Hut has served close to 20 million contactless digital orders and welcomed several million new customers to the Hut Rewards loyalty program.

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the U.S. by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. Additionally, restaurant locations are working to implement new health and safety procedures including advising all guest-facing team members to wear single-use personal protective gear, pizza box safety seals, pre-shift temperature checks, and counter shields to increase protection between customers and employees.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com . Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.



