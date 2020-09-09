Pizza Hut Unveils $10 Tastemaker With 680 Topping Combinations

There are hundreds of possibilities with the $10 Tastemaker. With over 17 topping options, pizza lovers can literally order a different 3-topping pizza combo every day for 680 days without repeating.

"At Pizza Hut we're all about providing a great value on the pizza you actually want, said George Felix, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. "With more than 600 topping combinations and the freedom to get your favorite pizza through carryout or delivery, the value and flexibility of this offer really speaks for itself."

To give fans months of mealtime inspiration, Pizza Hut created a limited-run of 22 1/3-month $10 Tastemaker Calendars highlighting 680 days of different 3-topping pizza combos. And of course, each month is complete with imagery inspired by the funniest, most absurd and overused calendar tropes, but reimagined through the eyes of a pizza lover. From an astronaut eating pizza floating in space (let's not forget, Pizza Hut was the first pizza delivery to outer space), to a slice exploding with toppings radiating within the Northern Lights, to a delivery "driver" riding alongside wild horses to his next destination, Pizza Hut fans will eat their way through the next 22+ months with a side of sheer visual entertainment.

To receive your very own calendar, be one of the first 680 people to order the $10 Tastemaker today beginning at 3 pm EDT/2 pm CST through the Pizza Hut mobile app for delivery and we'll ship you one for free.

Calendars will be sent to the address where the amazing $10 Tastemaker was delivered, but greatness does take time so it will be a couple months. Ask/click for limited time offer. Extra charge for pan/stuffed crust, extra cheese or additional toppings. Product availability, combinability of discounts and specials, prices, participation and delivery areas, charges and minimums vary. Delivery charge is not a driver tip.

Since March 2020, Pizza Hut has served close to 20 million contactless digital orders and welcomed several million new and reengaged customers to their Hut Rewards loyalty program. You can stay up to date on all things Pizza Hut by following along on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

